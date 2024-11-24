Style Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Loves Wearing Red Outfits: "It Represents..."

Meghan Markle may have dressed in neutral shades to not outshine the late Queen Elizabeth II, but it seems that her preferred shade is scarlet red. On multiple occasions, the former actress-turned-royalty rocked the sharp red ensembles. Though she may not have said it herself, a style expert told the Daily Mail that there's a deeper meaning behind dressing in this specific color.

Kate Jones, a stylist at House of Color, told the outlet, "The color red traditionally represents power, opulence, passion and love. It's bold and exciting, especially if you wear it top to toe." The color gives away the idea that the person wearing it is a 'confident person who isn't afraid to be noticed.' So, according to Jones, Markle is drawn to the shade because she wants to be perceived as a strong and courageous person.

Since red is a naturally bold color that can be suitable for almost every skin tone, Markle, being brown-skinned, had 'probably been advised that it suits her,' said the stylist. "And she does look fabulous in red; it illuminates her skin, helping it to sparkle and shine." No wonder she has confidently rocked the shade during several events, including her recent public appearance at Children's Hospital gala.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

After months of being away from the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex attended the event at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024, and she was back in her bright red era. For the event, Markle recycled her controversial Met Gala gown featuring a dramatic plunging neckline and detachable overskirt. The outfit was mostly the same, except that this time she let go of the matching long sweeping train as it was attached to the dress in 2021.

The bold Carolina Herrera attire made an impression the second time as well. However, this time, Markle opted for a loose, beachy wave hairstyle that was left open falling on her shoulders. As for the accessories, she kept them simple and minimal, with only her gold Cartier Love bracelet on her wrist, small diamond studs, and open-toed red heels, as per Harpers Bazaar.

It's worth noting, though, that after stepping down as working royals, Markle and Prince Harry broke many royal protocols. The couple often grabs headlines for following their heart and making their own rulebook. This approach has also been reflected in Markle's fashion choices. Unlike other royal family women, including her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Suits star opts for bolder, attention-grabbing dresses.

Markle may have irked the royal family with her fashion choices but a British celebrity stylist Martine Alexander praised Markle's sense of style and the way she mixes different brands, "I love that she is wearing under-the-radar brands." He also gave Markle credit for "giving small [fashion] businesses the exposure they deserve" which would bring a shift in the fashion industry, per Daily Mail. Alexander continued to give her credit for putting these brands out there which, according to him, "is so rewarding for the stylist, the client, and the brand—that's why I think Meghan is doing it. Her appearance could change a business."