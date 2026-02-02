Student Hit by Car Flying Trump Flag at Anti-ICE Rally

A high school student was hit by an SUV displaying a Trump campaign flag during a student protest against ICE outside Fremont High School on Thursday, Jan. 29, according to school officials and local police.

Fremont Public Schools stated that a small group of students stepped into the street around 2 p.m. during the demonstration. One student was struck by a vehicle that had initially stopped in front of the crowd before moving again. The district noted that school administrators were there to supervise the protest and that first responders transported the student to a hospital.

The video shows a red SUV with a blue Trump 2024 flag on the back speeding toward a student holding a sign. The student appears to be knocked onto the hood before falling to the ground as the vehicle briefly stops and then drives away.

Fremont police were called to the high school around 2:30 p.m., about thirty minutes after the walkout was set to begin, to respond to a report of a pedestrian being hit. Local news reported that the driver left the scene right after the collision.

By Friday, Fremont police announced they had located the driver and identified the individual as a juvenile. Police did not provide further details, including whether the driver would face charges. They also did not release the student’s name or a detailed medical update.

Nebraska Public Media reported that the student seemed alert while being taken for medical care, and that officials continued to investigate the events leading to the collision.

The incident gained attention online due to the political significance of the Trump flag and because it took place amid broader protests against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The Associated Press reported that communities across the country held walkouts and “no work, no school, no shopping” events the following day, with organizers calling for disruptions to protest immigration arrests and tactics.

The AP also noted that these nationwide protests intensified after two fatal shootings in Minneapolis linked to federal immigration enforcement, which sparked anger and led to large rallies and counter-demonstrations.

In Fremont, local outlets described the protest outside the high school as student-led, focusing on opposing ICE activities. WOWT reported that students organized the walkout for 2 p.m. and that police responded after the pedestrian was hit.

Newsweek, citing a statement from Fremont Public Schools, reported that the student “was hit by a car that stopped in front of the crowd and then began moving,” and that the student was taken to a hospital.

KETV reported that Fremont police noted the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and that school administrators were supervising the demonstration.

As police worked to identify the driver, the video prompted reactions beyond Nebraska, with social media users sharing the clip and calling for accountability. Nebraska Public Media noted that the driver seemed to pull forward, slow down, then speed up into the student, briefly stopping before leaving the area.

Fremont Public Schools stated it coordinated with law enforcement and emergency responders after the crash and focused on student safety. The district did not announce any changes to school operations after the protest but emphasized that administrators were monitoring the demonstration.