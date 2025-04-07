Street Sign Changed From ‘The America’ to ‘The Mexico’ in Silent Protest—Here’s What Happened!

President Donald Trump has become everyone’s most cherished person! No, we do not mean to praise but to be the one who’s the inspiration for the best memes and mockery. That’s not all; some users have even started to reciprocate some of his verbal jabs just like him.

In recent news, an anonymous resident in Sutton, near Ely, has staged a playful protest against U.S. President Donald Trump by altering street signs in the village. Mock signs reading ‘The Mexico’ have appeared over real signs for a road called ‘The América.’

As per the popular outlet BBC, the creator of the funny signs, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, said that Trump’s 2025 Inaugural speech inspired them. Meanwhile, Vanessa Marsh, a local Royal Mail employee, said she didn’t think the altered signs would cause any issues for delivery drivers coming the way.

Marsh further added that she noticed the signs being changed a couple of weeks ago. “I thought someone was having a bit of a joke — or is it serious?” she remarked.

Several other residents, like Simon Benett, who lived on the mentioned street for nine years, said, “This did make me laugh – it’s good to have a bit of levity in the current times. And everybody that sees it obviously gets the joke and thinks it’s funny,” she added.

Similarly, 60-year-old Alex Scott implied that the altered sign reminded him of classic British humor. “We just satirize pomposity.” He, too, enjoys seeing such playful gestures, adding, “Long may it continue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson Center (@thewilsoncenter)

For context, American comedy is more physical comedy and goofy, the type that makes people burst out in laughter. While British satire is more realistic (the kind where they turn dull everyday events into something relatable and funny), it is also witty, tragic, and sarcastic, leaving people chuckling and in awe. It relies on clever wordplay and puns.

Furthermore, the anonymous resident’s recent mockery came after Donald Trump stated a few months ago that he would pursue renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of América,” claiming the name had a “beautiful ring to it,” as reported by AP News.

Amidst a series of mixed reactions after President Trump’s remarks, in response, Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, standing before a global map during her daily press briefing, proposed with a dry sense of humor that North America should be renamed ‘América Mexicana’ or ‘Mexican América.’

She referenced a founding document from 1814 that predated Mexico’s constitution that used the term. “That sounds nice, doesn’t it?” she added with an indirect jab at Trump. She also pointed out that the Gulf of Mexico has held its name since 1607.

Moreover, this ongoing cultural clash between the two countries revolves around the Gulf of Mexico. The body of water has been represented with that name for more than four centuries, an original determination believed to have been taken from a Native American city named Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Likewise, both nations diverge on another pivotal body of water—the river that forms the boundary between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas. Americans call it the Rio Grande, while Mexicans call it the Rio Bravo.

Therefore, the recent active protest against President Donald Trump’s name-changing policy emphasized the local responses to the existing apprehensions in the administration, which garnered much-needed media attention.