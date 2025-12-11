Strategist Says Trump Is ‘Basically Over’ After ‘Politically Dumb’ Message

James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist, lit into Donald Trump after held a rally style event in Pennsylvania, where he insisted the economy was “great” despite plenty of voters feeling the complete opposite.

For Carville, that sort of disconnect is political self sabotage, he argued that Trump’s decision to double down on a message people do not seem to believe shows how badly the president has misread the room. In his view, that is the kind of mistake a candidate does not recover from.

“It is not only a kind of insane message from somebody, I don’t think, is honestly, I think anybody would say that Trump is particularly sane. It’s a politically dumb message,” Carville said, in the blunt style that made him famous.

The Pennsylvania stop was meant to give Trump an opening to talk up the economy and describe himself as the guy who has everything under control. Instead, Carville described it as Trump trying to convince people their own lives feel different than they do.

“It’s pretty amazing if you think about it. … He’s trying to argue that you’re not feeling what you’re feeling,” he said.

Trump keeps telling crowds his economic numbers are stellar, but most Americans are still uneasy about prices and the cost of getting through the week. When a politician insists everything is fantastic while people are still tightening their budgets, the message can start to feel disconnected from reality.

President Trump tried to reassure Americans that the US economy was healthy at a campaign-style rally as Republicans brace for a tough fight to hold control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. Read more: https://t.co/Yu9r8qhexj pic.twitter.com/cbwfS27AJG — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) December 10, 2025

“He’s not getting away with it,” he said before adding, “He’s done. We just got to butter this toast and slice it and eat it. … It’s over. You’re a loser, dude! You’re losing everywhere, and you’re going to lose more because you, my friend, are a loser!”

But his point was about the path Trump is choosing, the president keeps leaning into the idea that voters will buy his economic story because they have before. Carville is betting that this time, the gap between the speech and the lived experience is too wide.

Recent reporting and polling have shown that many people still don’t feel secure in their own finances, even if certain indicators look better on paper. Overall prices are still roughly 22 percent higher than before the pandemic, outpacing wage gains for many workers. A new AP-NORC poll found that only 31 percent of adults approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy, the lowest reading recorded during either of his terms. Consumer sentiment surveys echo this pessimism, with Gallup reporting that 40 percent of Americans now describe economic conditions as “poor.”

Housing and essentials continue to weigh heavily on household budgets. National rent averages remain well above pre-2020 levels, and recent studies show that a majority of renters spend far more than the recommended share of income on housing. Food prices have climbed by nearly 25 percent over the past four years, while medical costs and insurance premiums have also risen, tightening the budgets of middle and lower-income families.