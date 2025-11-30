Strange and Embarrassing Things Trump Family Has Said About Barron Trump

Barron Trump is known for being out of the public eye, and his family may have had a hand in leaving him embarrassed publicly. Now, they may not have always meant to embarrass him, but they have said some weird things, and the internet will never let them forget it.

For instance, Donald Trump called Barron Trump vicious and violent when he was just 2 years old. He may have been a naughty kid, and Donald may have been just joking about it, but the clip went viral. Barron’s father has also mixed up his age and commented on his height.

On the PBD Podcast, Donald confused Barron to be 17 when he had turned 18, proving he is not a hands-on dad, as he had mentioned before. Moreover, Barron’s towering height has always been a topic of discussion for the family as well as netizens. Donald called Barron a bug boy: “He is a tall one, there’s no question. I say, ‘Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you.'”

Did anyone else notice Barron’s transformation at the inauguration. He was the spitting image of a younger Donald Trump with the slicked back hair, the tailored suit and black overcoat. Barron was a pleasure to watch that day as he beamed with pride for his Dad. And Melania… pic.twitter.com/49y7JgFHWq — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) January 27, 2025

Melania Trump calls Barron “Mini-Donald” because of his fashion sense at just 7 years old. The name still comes up a lot online, as many people have compared Barron to his father in his younger years. Melania also mentioned that Barron is not a sweatpants child but likes to dress up, sometimes even wearing Trump’s ties.

In the past, Trump has also hinted that Barron has been distant and hasn’t exactly told him that he loves him. He compared a reporter, Zeke Miller, to his son, adding, “He’s like my son.” However, the comparison was made to draw a parallel to the lack of excitement he had for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump has also joked about Barron’s dating life, saying he’s not sure if he’s there yet: “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.” He even called Barron cute and a good boy, which makes it sound like he still sees him as a little child and not the adult that he is.

Trump predicted it when Barron was a baby. pic.twitter.com/oEgz8ybFGC — Marten (@HiMartNyc) November 29, 2024

Another family member, Lara Trump, has joked about his height and how she feels small in front of him. She remarked, “Barron makes us all look so little, which is okay with me because I am 5’11”. I don’t mind taking a little bit off.” Then comes Eric Trump, who has felt insecure because Barron might be the dad’s favorite.

He also made a weird statement about Barron being taller than him, even though he is 6’5. He misses being the tallest in the family. Don Jr. also called Barron a damned teenager when he did not come back for a crypto live chat. He just left the chat and did not care.