Stop It Right There!’ Maxine Waters Claps Back at MAGA Reporter in Shutdown Confrontation

Rep. Maxine Waters wasn’t having it. Outside the Capitol on Tuesday, the California Democrat shut down a heated line of questioning from LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg about the looming government shutdown and health care for undocumented immigrants.

“Excuse me. Stop it right there,” Waters said in the video, cutting Steinberg off mid-question. “We’re not prioritizing. What we’re saying simply is that we want to keep the government open and we want to work with the Republicans and have a bipartisan agreement to keep this government open, and healthcare is at the top of our agenda.”

The back-and-forth quickly went viral, with clips bouncing around social media as both sides of the political divide seized on the exchange to push their narratives. Steinberg, a correspondent for the network run by election conspiracy theorist and Trump ally Mike Lindell, pressed Waters on whether Democrats were “demanding healthcare for illegal aliens.” Waters didn’t back down.

“Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody,” she said firmly. “We want to save lives. We want to make sure that healthcare is available to those who would die without having the help of their government.” But Steinberg kept pushing. “So you’re good with the government shutdown even if it means giving healthcare to people who aren’t Americans?” she asked.

Waters immediately called out the framing. “That’s what you’re pushing on,” she shot back. “What you’re trying to do is you’re standing here and you’re trying to make me say that somehow we are going to put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it! Stop it! This is the kind of journalism we don’t need.”

Waters didn’t let the reporter off easy. She accused Steinberg of trying to stir up division rather than talk about the real issues. “You’re being divisive,” she said. “You’re trying to create controversy. You’re not going to get it from me. We want to save healthcare for all people.”

The exchange unfolded just hours before the federal government officially shut down at midnight, after lawmakers failed to reach a funding deal. The White House and congressional leaders are locked in a bitter fight over health care provisions, with Democrats demanding the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and the reversal of Medicaid cuts passed earlier this year. Republicans have dismissed those demands as a “nonstarter,” blaming Democrats for blocking a short-term funding bill to keep the government open through November 21.

At the heart of the political fight is a familiar talking point. Republicans have accused Democrats of prioritizing undocumented immigrants, claiming they want to give “free health care” to people who aren’t citizens. In reality, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for ACA marketplace subsidies or federal Medicaid coverage, aside from limited emergency care. Democrats have argued their focus is on protecting millions of Americans who rely on ACA subsidies to keep their health insurance affordable.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is already having real consequences. Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, with paychecks delayed and key government services disrupted. The longer the standoff drags on, the more pressure both parties will face to strike a deal.

Waters, though, made her position crystal clear. She wasn’t going to let a MAGA-aligned reporter twist the narrative. “We want to keep the government open,” she said. “And we want healthcare for everyone. That’s what this is about.”