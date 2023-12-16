Steve Bannon Predicts That Donald Trump Might Select a Female Candidate As His Running Mate

In his recent statement, Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist for Donald Trump, made a bold prediction regarding the potential running mate choice should Trump secure the Republican Party's nomination. Bannon suggested that Trump might select a female candidate for this crucial role. When he appeared on Sean Spicer's show on Friday, Bannon seemed to give this speculation. Additionally, he shed light on several prominent figures within the Republican Party who could potentially fill the vice presidential slot. Among those highlighted were Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Representatives Elise Stefanik and Nancy Mace, all of whom were portrayed as formidable contenders for the position.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Also Read: Fans Dig Melania Trump's Unseen Pictures From Early 90', Compares Her to a Young Kristen Stewart

"I think you've got a half a dozen to a dozen women who are very viable," Bannon went on to say. However, Bannon gave his opinion that Tucker Carlson, the bounced Fox News host, could also excel as a vice presidential candidate. Meanwhile, during his appearance on the program alongside the former White House press secretary, Bannon engaged in a detailed conversation exploring the potential contours of a hypothetical second Trump administration, delving into policies and personnel. On a different note, Bannon's history as a prominent advisor during Trump's 2016 campaign underscores his understanding of the political landscape and the intricacies of campaign dynamics.

Steve Bannon predicts former President Trump will pick a woman as his running mate https://t.co/zXN0MfFGpH — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2023

Additionally, as reported by The Hill, Spicer raised doubts about Mace's compatibility due to her prior criticisms of Trump, speculating that her prominence could overshadow the former president. However, Bannon took a contrasting stance, commending Mace for embodying a Trump-like approach and expressing admiration for her attitude reminiscent of Trump's principles. "She comes at this with a brashness and a set of titanium balls," he said. In 2021, Mace stood among nine Republicans who, along with Democrats, supported the resolution to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress. This decision came from Bannon's failure to comply with a subpoena.

Bannon predicts Trump will pick a woman as his running mate https://t.co/RXzdywckJq - Read more at: — The Paradise News (@TheParadiseNg) December 16, 2023

Also Read: Here's Fact-Checking Claims of Joe Biden Calling Donald Trump ‘Xenophobic’ During the COVID Crisis

In the interview, Bannon took the opportunity to discuss potential and improbable candidates, including mentioning former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. However, by several Trump supporters, Haley has been characterized as too closely associated with the establishment. "I think it's very important for America First, to make sure it ain't Nikki Haley," Bannon said. Spicer inquired further, questioning Bannon about the viability of any Republican candidate, aside from Trump, to make a significant impact in the race. He replied by stating, "No impossible." Yet, given the span of several months until the Republican convention, Trump has ample time to deliberate and finalize his decision.

Steve Bannon Predicts Trump Will Pick a Woman as His Running Mate https://t.co/XrGnL6im5C pic.twitter.com/FtSFlAjY5x — Messenger Politics (@MessengerPol) December 16, 2023

Also Read: Trump Criticized for Headlining Event With Far-Right Groups: “Rubbing Elbows With Nazis”

Amidst the unfolding of the campaign, Trump finds himself stuck in the legal aftermath of four criminal indictments brought against him in 2023, alongside an ongoing civil investigation scrutinizing the activities of the Trump Organization in New York. Despite these, Trump maintains a substantial lead over his competitors in current polling data. Hence, as reported by Reuters, his likelihood of making a comeback to the White House is higher than it has been at any time since his departure from office.

More from Inquisitr

Mary Trump Slams Uncle Donald Trump After Reports Surface He Splurged Legal Funds on Celebration

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Attend The Grand Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Together