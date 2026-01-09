Stephen Miller’s Cousin Calls Him ‘Face Of Evil’ After Minnesota ICE Shooting

Stephen Miller is getting slammed by his own family member following the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. The White House Deputy Chief of Staff’s cousin called him the “face of evil” in a scathing post on Thursday night. Alisa Kasmer wrote, “When I called out my cousin for being the ‘face of evil,’ I DID NOT stutter.” She was referring to a Facebook post she made in 2025.

“Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family,” Kasmer wrote. She is Miller’s cousin on his father’s side, but clearly shared different political views.

Last July, the woman called him out in a Facebook post, writing her babysitting experience. Kasmer wrote that Miller was an “awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention.” However, he was “always the sweetest with the littlest family members.” The cousin also described the MAGA loyalist as a “young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless.”

Stephen Miller’s cousin 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/7YjcMHiDWv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 9, 2026

“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” wrote Alisa. She added, “I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

It was a very lengthy post, where Kasmer gave further details of their shared childhood. “I grieve a cousin I once loved. A boy I watched grow up, babysat, and shared a childhood with. The kid I made fun of for his obsession with Michael Jackson and Ghostbusters.”

Stephen Miller’s cousin calls him “the face of evil” I’m a letter on Facebook pic.twitter.com/dWjP5TsqOk — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) October 5, 2025

Kasmer currently lives in Los Angeles, where Miller grew up as well. However, this is not the first time she has fired at her cousin. Previously, she heavily criticized Stephen Miller for being one of the main men behind Donald Trump‘s immigration crackdown plan.

Back in December, she told The New Republic, “We’re Jewish—we grew up knowing how hated we were just for existing.”

“Now he’s trying to take away the exact thing that his own family benefited from: that ability to create a life for themselves, to prosper, to build community, to have successful businesses—to live a rewarding life,” she added.

Interestingly, Kasmer is not the only family member who has criticized Miller. His uncle, Dr. David Glosser, previously called out the White House Chief of Staff, especially his harsh immigration policies, given their own family’s history as immigrants.