Stephen Miller Sold His Luxury Dream Home Just 2 Years After Purchase — Here’s Why

Stephen Miller is often described as the key contributor behind the Trump administration’s destructive immigration policies. A proud white nationalist sympathizer, his stance is so controversial that even the president doesn’t seem to agree with him at times.

Miller has been accused by many of enveloping cruelty with political strategy. He has been condemned for his political ideology by experts and even roasted by the comedy series South Park.

Back in 2023, Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie, the former advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency, bought a brand-new 6,000-square-foot house in Arlington, Virginia.

They reportedly splurged a whopping $2.875 million on the Southern California-style six-bedroom luxury property.

However, after only two years, the Millers put the house up for sale.

The reason? Peaceful protestors held rallies outside his house. Instead of vandalizing his property, they wrote messages in chalk to grab the couple’s attention, The Independent reported.

The messages were non-threatening in nature and included political and powerful slogans about activism. Few of them read “Hate has no home in Arlington,” “We love immigrants,” “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” and “DEI enriches all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity (ANUFH) (@arlingtonneighborsunited)

However, these messages were enough to jolt a reaction out of the Millers, who called the protestors “terrorists.”

However, the law enforcement sided with the protesters, stating that the messages were not necessarily harmful and only preached activism. “The messages were non-threatening and alluded to political issues such as immigration, transgender rights, DEI, and white supremacy,” a police report read.

Stephen and Katie Miller have listed their North Arlington home for sale for $3.75M after it was repeatedly targeted by activists. The family was seen moving out a few weeks ago and taking down their elaborate Halloween decorations.https://t.co/81FvhWTWd8 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) October 16, 2025

One of the protestors allegedly distributed leaflets that contained Miller’s address and listed all the atrocities committed by him.

The protests were led by a group called Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity, which sent an open letter to the Millers on Instagram, condemning their actions. The group also announced that Stephen Miller and his wife have hurt the community and are not welcome in the neighborhood.

The message also highlighted that they complied with Miller’s guards and didn’t touch the entrance of the house.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, is selling his Arlington house. Located in the Country Club Hills neighborhood, near Chain Bridge, the property is listed for $3.75 million.https://t.co/T824OF8ALb — Washingtonian 🌸 (@washingtonian) October 16, 2025

“Since we were in their neighborhood, Stephen and Katie Miller’s heavily armed security team greeted us and explicitly told us that we were legally allowed to chalk on the sidewalks, which we did. We graciously obliged their request to not chalk directly in front of the Millers’ home, despite it also being a public sidewalk.”

Millers ended up moving to a Washington, D.C. military base, under the protection of the U.S. military, and later sold the house for $3.75 million in 2025.