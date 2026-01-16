Stephen Miller Shares ‘Pro-American’ Vision For DOJ – “There’s A Desperate Need”

Stephen Miller has shared a new patriot-filled vision for the Department of Justice. On Thursday, during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, Miller, 40, laid out his plans for the DOJ. The deputy White House chief said he wants to rebuild the Department of Justice in a manner similar to how the Department of Homeland Security was staffed with personnel from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“One of the most important things we can do as a movement is like [what they did] at DHS, hiring 10,000 new ICE officers,” Miller said. He continued, “In so doing that, you’re hiring 10,000 new, pro-American patriots, 10,000 people who love their country and believe in the country and believe in the rule of law.”

“There’s a desperate need to do the same kind of project at the DOJ. We need young patriots with law degrees to choose a career with the Department of Justice,” the deputy White House chief added.

His comments came after the show’s host, Drew Hernandez, asked Miller about what the Trump administration is doing to address what some supporters call “communist front groups” and “militia thugs” who continue to protest against the government.

The MAGA movement has long used the term “paid left-wing protests,” which its supporters say are organized by Democrats. From protests against Trump’s immigration policies to reactions to the fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, right-wing influencers have blamed their political rivals.

And it’s not just the followers; senior MAGA officials like Vice President JD Vance have also made such claims. He made a similar unverified statement following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Local and federal officials have disputed aspects of the incident, and the shooting has sparked protests and debate about law enforcement tactics.

Stephen Miller says our judicial system is filled with foreign born communist judges. The democrats have corrupted our judicial system. @LeaderJohnThune needs to secure our elections immediately so that communist democrats can never cheat their way into power again. pic.twitter.com/Zz0qlliHl8 — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) January 14, 2026

On Thursday, Stephen Miller claimed that the Department of Justice has so far made enormous progress in tracing a supposed vast network of left-wing funding. “In the interest of transparency, there was a study that was done in 2016, and it said that for all the employees at the DOJ who had a recorded political donation, that 98% went to Hillary Clinton,” he said.

He added, however, “The greatest challenge that the administration has had with respect to the Department of Justice… is how thoroughly the Department of Justice at every level was infiltrated by deep state actors and activists.”

His proposed solution is to fill the DOJ with “pro-American patriots.” The deputy White House chief said, “One of the big mistakes the conservatives have made, historically, is they focus on policy to the exclusion of personnel, and personnel is the most important consideration when it comes to policy.”