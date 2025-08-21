Stephen Miller Blasts DC Protesters as ‘Stupid White Hippies’ Who Are ‘Over 90 Years Old’

In a jaw-dropping display at Union Station, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller launched into a blistering verbal tirade against protesters, calling them “stupid white hippies” who are “over 90 years old” and urging them to “go home” and “take a nap.”

The highly controversial comment came during a much-publicized visit with Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, both of whom joined Miller in thanking National Guard members deployed to the capital as part of the Trump administration’s heightened crime crackdown.

Miller launched into a diatribe against the demonstrators, dismissing them as “elderly white hippies” who allegedly have “no connections in this community at all.” He accused the group of supporting criminals, “the 1%, the criminals, the killers, the rapists, the drug dealers,” and boasted that he, Vance, and Hegseth would leave “inspired” and bolster efforts to rid the city of those elements.

In a particularly incendiary moment, Miller proclaimed with theatrical disdain, “So we’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies who all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old,” before promising a renewed push to “get back in the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C.”

He went further, asserting that DC had long been unsafe for its Black residents, and credited President Trump with restoring security. “This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations, and President Trump is the one who is fixing that,” Miller declared.

Meanwhile, Vance chimed in, echoing Miller’s dismissal with his own barb, “It’s kind of bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people… protesting the policies that keep people safe when they’ve never felt danger in their entire lives.”

The explosive outing helps spotlight the ongoing drama sparked earlier this month, when President Trump moved to federalize the DC Metropolitan Police and deploy the National Guard, calling it “Liberation Day,” and citing Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to justify direct federal control.

The timing has been nothing short of incendiary. Washington, D.C., where violent crime is currently at a 30-year low, has seen widespread pushback against the takeover, with polls showing roughly 80% of residents oppose the federal intervention.

Not even the National Guard’s well-intentioned visit went smoothly; crowds taunted Vance and Miller with chants like “Free D.C.,” heckled them as “Nazis,” and branded their photo-op a PR disaster.

In an audacious and unapologetic performance, Miller delivered a line for the history books, insisting the administration would push forward, even “inspired” by these very protesters, “We’re going to add thousands more resources to this city to get the criminals and gang members out of here,” he declared.

Consider it a classic case of political theater, Stephen Miller unleashed a blistering rant that will be plastered across headlines, equal parts outrageous, divisive, and undeniably tabloid gold.