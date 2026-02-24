Stephen King Makes Bizarre Claim About Donald Trump’s Children, But It Quickly Backfires

Donald Trump has multiple critics in politics and the entertainment world, and recently, it was Stephen King whose dig at the president did not go unnoticed by the fans and caused a whirlwind of reactions.

The king of horror aimed at President Donald Trump’s personal life. Stephen King judged Trump’s personal life and claimed that Donald Trump did not experience things that most people do.

King made a false claim that after being married three times, Trump does not have a child. King also aimed at his professional life as he pointed out Trump’s multiple business failures and that he has never worked hard enough or done physical labor.

King said Donald Trump, “Has never done sweat labor. Has never served on a local committee.”

He also aimed at the people the president works with and called them “d–b losers.”

In short, what King tried to say in his X post was that Trump has no idea about how ordinary people’s lives work and has no experience to be relatable to their lives.

The comment did not land well with MAGA fans, and they started to overflow the comments sections defending Donald Trump. An account titled Libs of TikTok commented and said, “What is this sh–?”

Trump has five children and has businesses with his name on it around the world. The business thing is more complicated than “into the ground.” Some Trump companies did go through bankruptcy, mostly the casino side. That’s real. But he also ran a bunch of other ventures for… — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 23, 2026

The founder of the 1776 Project PAC, Ryan Girdusky, posted “Um… I’m pretty sure Donald Trump has children.”

A conservative writer named Bonchie wrote on X, asking whether there is a way to take some people’s phones away, and Jerry Dunleavy, who is a reporter, jokingly quoted, “Donald Trump, famously childless.”

While Stephen King claims Trump has no children, in reality, the president is the father of five children. Stephen King’s comments also come as Donald Trump is set to give his speech at the 2026 State of the Union.

An account on X called Stacy Is Right posted a message about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In that post, the person criticized her personal life, drawing comparisons to Stephen King’s criticism of Donald Trump.

She said she has no children, has never been married, and has not run a business or had a professional job. This account criticized Ocasio-Cortez in a similar way by talking about her personal life.

AOC…

Has never had a child.

Has never been married.

Has never ran a business.

Has never run a home.

Has never managed people.

Has never held a professional job.

Has never served on a local committee.

Has no real life experience.

Is a typical deadbeat socialist. pic.twitter.com/5xLnXHkr5v — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) February 22, 2026

In the post, Stacy wrote, “[She] has no real life experience. Is a typical deadbeat socialist.”

The account also posted about how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not have any real-life experience and also said many negative things about her. Stephen King shared the same post and wrote his thoughts on Trump.

King’s message sounded very close to the original Stacy post. A scientist, Matt Van Swol, reacted to this.

He said that King copied the original post that was about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and just changed the name to Trump, blaming him for copying someone else’s work.

MAGA Matt literally doesn’t know what “entire”, “plagiarized”, or “literally” mean. It’s not surprising he doesn’t understand parody, or much of anything else. It’s long established he doesn’t understand names, locations, chronology, calendars, and possibly, numbers. #StephenKing https://t.co/TAl1uoK5zi — Boland (@BolandSays) February 23, 2026

He was also quick to point out how points in the original post, where he believes King changed the name, did not apply well to Donald Trump, questioning why King copied the post when he is a professional writer and could have written his own.