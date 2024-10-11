Stephen King Compares Trump to a Drunk ‘Senile Uncle’ Over His Weird Comments on Sharks

Legendary author Stephen King not too long ago tore into former President Donald Trump, comparing him to a ‘senile uncle’ at a family gathering, ranting incoherently after one too many drinks. The comparison came after Trump’s bizarre speech at a Las Vegas rally, where he recounted a strange conversation with a South Carolina boat builder and rambled about electric boats, sharks, and electrocution— leaving both supporters and critics baffled. King, in response, mocked, “This is like listening to your senile uncle at the dinner table after he has that third drink.”

This is like listening to your senile uncle at the dinner table after he has that third drink. https://t.co/lLEnQ8vXWn — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2024

As per The Independent, Trump pondered out loud about choosing between death by electrocution or facing a shark attack. He shared, “'It’s a problem, sir. They want us to make all-electric boats. The problem is the boat is so heavy it can’t float. Also, it can’t go fast because of the weight.' So I said, ‘Let me ask you a question,’ and [the official] said, ‘Nobody ever asked this question,’ and it must be because of MIT, my relationship to MIT – very smart. I say, ‘What would happen if the boat sank from its weight? And you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery is now underwater and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there?’”

Trump is now ranting about batteries and shark attacks. I dare you to try to make sense of this. pic.twitter.com/G2ur6q47Ff — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024

He continued, “So I said, so there’s a shark 10 yards away from the boat...do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking?... Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted, or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?... But you know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted, I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark. So we’re going to end that.”

Trump is past his sell-by date. Don’t vote for an old man who won’t release his medical records. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 5, 2024

While the weird rant about electric boats perhaps invited mockery, this wasn’t the first time King had publicly criticized Trump. Over the years, he’s consistently echoed his disdain for the former president, labeling him 'dangerous' and a 'horrible' person, and often also taking digs at his mental acuity. Recently, King tweeted, "Trump is past his sell-by date. Don't vote for an old man who won't release his medical records." as noted by Newsweek.

There’s no convincing Trump voters. I know that, but the man lies like a rug, don’t he? 🤣 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 4, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, represents a younger generation, and her candidacy has sparked enthusiasm among young voters. Meanwhile, Trump’s age has become a highly debated topic, with polls showing that many independent voters worry his age could limit his ability to fulfill presidential duties if re-elected.

King’s sharp critique has resonated with many who see Trump’s erratic behavior as a sign of his mental decline. In response to King’s remarks, Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, lashed out and exclaimed, "Nobody cares about what this moron Stephen King has to say. He hasn't been relevant in 30 years and is desperate for attention because he's past his sell-by date."