Stephen King Can’t Stay OFF X! Returns to Take Dig at Trump and Musk in Hypocritical Tweet

Stephen King recently broke his self-imposed silence on X (formerly known as Twitter) and called out President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The 77-year-old author announced in November 2024 that he would be leaving the social media platform. He said that the platform had become “too toxic”.

He announced to his followers in a tweet, “I’m leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like.”

However, last week, Stephen decided to make a comeback to X as he tweeted on Feb 20, “I’m baaaack! Did you miss me?” In a follow-up tweet he hit out at Donald Trump, as he described him as “a traitorous, Putin-loving dip—t!” He also expressed criticism of Musk.

Stephen King wrote, “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dip—t! Goes double for Elon!” Social media users following the author replied to his comment, as one agreed, “Nailed it!” Another added, “Stephen is back!”

A social media user added, “Soooo, didn’t you say you were leaving??? Just couldn’t stay away, could you?” Someone said, “You came back just to say this, didn’t you?” One tweeted, “I would love to read a short story from you about what is going to happen to them when they finally meet their Karma.”

Stephen King’s return to X came just a day before the release of the horror film ‘The Monkey’, which is an adaptation of King’s 1980 short story revolving around a cursed toy monkey. The author has always been a critic of President Trump and Republicans, even during the president’s first term in office. Stephen King even called his impeachment after Donald Trump sacked FBI director James Comey.

During that Time, Stephen King called the US leader “a remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt.” He added, “Time to start talking impeachment. Really. Enough is enough.” Donald Trump then fired Mr Comey, who was then leading an investigation into alleged link-ups between Russia and his presidential campaign. The 78-year-old president said “Mr Comey had been dismissed for errors in the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s use of private email server.”

Stephen King even criticized Donald Trump for the lack of transparency when it came to taxes in the past. “Come on, chickens—, if you’re man enough to drop a mega-bomb on Afghanistan, you should be man enough to release your tax returns,” The Shining author said.

Stephen also described Donald Trump as “a crook, a cozener and a sociopath, the worst possible choice in a time of crisis, but he’s got a folksy, straight-from-the-shoulder delivery that people relate to.” He added, “The fact that he’s incompetent at best and downright malevolent at worst doesn’t matter,” as per Irish Star.