Stephen Colbert Slams Trump by Highlighting Biden's 'Most Inspiring' Quality as President

Stephen Colbert attacked Donald Trump on Monday and lauded President Joe Biden for being nothing like the former president. Colbert shared his words of praise after Biden announced on Sunday that he was ending his re-election bid. According to HuffPost, The Late Show host gushed, "I believe he has been a great president."

"He steered this country out of a horrific pandemic. He saved countless lives by encouraging people to get vaccinated. He brought the economy back. He rallied our allies. He reasserted America’s place on the world stage," he added. Taking a jibe at the businessman-turned-politician, Colbert said, "And most inspiring of all, at no time was he Donald Trump." Donning a pair of sunglasses much like Biden's aviators, Colbert saluted to the incumbent's tenure as the president. Following the disastrous June 27 debate that had donors and Democratic party members urging Biden to step down, Colbert diplomatically commented about the 'courage' POTUS would need to self-sacrifice.

Never thought I’d say this but Stephen Colbert can go fuck himself too. Does Putin have kompromat on all these rich so-called “Democrats” demanding that Biden drop out of the race? Do they not understand that a second trump term will destroy our democracy?pic.twitter.com/FIyhJZI04W — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 10, 2024

"I believe he is good enough man, he is a good enough president, to put the needs of the country ahead of the needs of his ego," Colbert said in his late-night show. The comedian highlighted the challenges Biden would have had to overcome if he continued to run against Trump for his next tenure in the White House. He recalled an interview where he sat with Biden three months before the disastrous debate. Reflecting on the fundraising event, he opined, "I did this big benefit. That night he seemed ancient but cogent."

Colbert gets paid millions by CBS, which is MAGA controlled. Just sayin'. — Dwight D. Eisenhower (@LolNewRoc) July 10, 2024

He added, "However painful that might be it is possible that handing leadership to a younger generation is the right thing for the greater goodest," alluding to Biden's gaffe during his infamous George Stephanopoulos interview, according to Late Nighter. Meanwhile, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, also expressed his surprise at Biden's agility to run for another tenure. Commenting on the first 2024 debate, Stewart argued that it was "a shocking display of cognitive difficulty recognizable to, unfortunately, anybody who has dealt with an aging parent."

Stewart continued, "For a campaign based on honesty and decency, the spin about the debate appears to be blatant bullsh*t. We’re told that the threat of Trump is so great and the stakes are so high that even bringing up these absolutely legitimate concerns about the president’s ability to do the most vigorous job in the world for the next four years is enabling fascism."

"Authoritarianism and Donald Trump aren’t the only threats our democracy faces," he continued. "An arthritic status quo unwilling or unable to respond in any way to the concerns of voters who just received new and urgent information about their candidate also erodes confidence and faith in the system of government," he stressed.