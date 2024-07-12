Stephen Colbert Lies Flat on The Floor Mimicking Joe Biden on 'The Late Show': 'It's Just His Brain'

Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show, tickling the funny bones yet again, this time targetting President Joe Biden. Back from vacation, Colbert did not shy away from mimicking the President after his recent gaffes. Colbert noted Biden is a good President however, with his age his performance deterioration is evident.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Quoting Biden, Colbert took the stage with his punchlines. Commenting on Biden he said, "Biden addressed concerns about his health with his Democratic governors. He stated he was fine, 'It's just my brain.' Oh good. It is just his brain. I just needed a little floor time everybody," while lying flat on the floor of the stage. Hinting that Biden needs to sleep more than anything currently he stretched out a bit. However, notably, the comedian refrained from commenting on the first presidential debate that took place on June 27.

Back from the vacation, after other talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, Colbert's appearance sparked love from his fans who were eagerly waiting for him to comment on the current political scenario. Furthermore, Colbert took a jibe at former President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump proved once again that he's a monster. A lot of people are saying this was the worst debate performance of all-time," per The Things.

WRONG

culture peaked when Stephen Colbert featured Skibidi Biden https://t.co/Xultmyqjsa pic.twitter.com/Rm0SvyWZbG — Zander-4 (@GunsAndGamingUS) July 6, 2024

With several Democrat supporters taking a step back from supporting Biden, George Clooney joined the bandwagon urging the President to step aside from the race. Colbert cracked, "Yesterday, Clooney penned a bombshell op-ed calling for a new nominee and citing as evidence what he described as a diminished Biden that he had witnessed at a recent Hollywood fundraiser," as reported by The Wrap.

Stephen Colbert RAILS against the media for covering President Biden’s age with wall-to-wall coverage, yet treats Trump like a normal presidential candidate.



“This is not normal. No other candidate has ever had to pause his campaign to defend himself in MULTIPLE courts!“ pic.twitter.com/x8JcJ9806d — Dream for America (@DreamAmerica_) July 6, 2024

"But last night, Joe Biden's team clapped back at George Clooney, implying that Joe had more stamina than Clooney, saying that the President stayed for over three hours while Clooney took a photo quickly and left. Okay, fair enough, but most people would leave early too if they knew that they were going home with George Clooney," The Late Show host continued. "Plus, George Clooney is really busy. He's got to leave. He's out protecting Gotham as nipple man," Colbert said as he compared Clooney to the flick, Batman and Robin. Continuing further, he said, "In order to get Joe on board, the aides would have to persuade him that another candidate would beat Trump, and assure him that the process of choosing a new candidate would not devolve into chaos. They'd also have to somehow convince Joe that he'd have a meaningful retirement. Oh, in an unrelated story, Conde Nast Traveler has a list of the 14 most beautiful train stations in the US."

Remember when Colbert was funny?



Just kidding , of course. Colbert was never funny. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) July 7, 2024

The Late Show gained huge traction among viewers after Colbert's recent appearance and take on American politics. It remains a mystery, however, if Biden will take the hint or carry forward nonchalantly as the calls for him to step down grow stronger day by day.