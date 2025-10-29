Stephen Colbert Points Out One Cue About Donald Trump’s Health With Scathing ‘Reminder’

Donald Trump is still on the most mocked person’s list when it comes to the “Late Show.” Its host, Stephen Colbert, aimed at the 79-year-old on October 28, poking fun at the president’s claim that he recently underwent a “perfect” MRI scan during an unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month.

“Just a quick reminder,” Colbert said, “people don’t just get an MRI, doctors usually order one when they think something might be wrong with you.” While Trump insisted the test results were declared excellent, the White House has not disclosed why the scan was conducted in the first place. The lack of clarity didn’t exactly impress the long-term host of the show.

“That’s not comforting,” he joked. “That’s like your Airbnb host saying, ‘You’ll sleep great in these bedrooms. We had the snake guy come three times last week, and he never found a snake. So there must not be one. Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bed snake bite.'”

Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With Scathing ‘Quick Reminder’ About His Health https://t.co/14sM43fYQd — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) October 29, 2025

According to Huffpost, Stephen Colbert reminded viewers, the test is not an IQ or aptitude test, but rather a basic screening tool for early signs of cognitive decline or dementia. While nothing has been confirmed about this stance by the administration, this is Trump’s second test; the first one was taken in April, where he was also declared “healthy.”

For context, a basic cognitive test is a tool used by medical professionals, researchers, and employers to measure mental functions like memory, language, reasoning, and problem-solving. On the other hand, real intelligence tests are often from an individualistic perspective and are not defined by a singular definition.

Colbert also said, “As a reminder, the cognitive test Trump took isn’t meant to measure intelligence, and not knowing the difference between those two things is exactly why they make you take one.”

Despite repeated claims of dementia, narcissistic tendencies followed by physical issues, Trump was adamant that what he underwent was an intelligence test and even mocked Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett, calling her a “low IQ” while challenging others to take it themselves.

President Trump WRECKS lame late night hosts🤣 “Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here, I could go outside on the beautiful streets and pick up a couple of people that’d do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings… Fallen has no talent. Kimmel has no… pic.twitter.com/KpuGereXy1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2025

Crockett hit back with a fiery response and said she could “guarantee” Trump’s IQ qualifies as low, if he’s even taken such a test recently, and added that she’s waiting for a reporter to ask him his actual IQ score, given how often he boasts about it.

Meanwhile, Trump has already had longstanding issues with all three hosts of the iconic “Late Show.” Previously, POTUS took to his Truth Social and said, “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS’s Late Night.” This rant came a few weeks after Stephen Colbert’s contract was canceled.

“That is not true!” Trump asserted while adding, “The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 million a year in losses, and it was only going to get WORSE!”

When Trump was questioned about the same at a press briefing, he said, “Colbert has no talent, and I could take anybody here; I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick up a couple of people that do just as well or better. They get higher ratings than he did. He has got no talent.”

In addition, Trump has had a lawsuit with Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, since July 2025. Paramount has reportedly agreed to pay $16 million to settle a $20 billion lawsuit filed by Donald Trump, who accused CBS News’ 60 Minutes of deceptively editing an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.

As of August 2025, the IMDb rating of The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert is 7.1, and Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show boasts a 7/10 rating, while Jimmy Kimmel Live has a 6.4 rating on IMDb.