Stephen A. Smith Makes Candid Announcement on Potential 2028 Presidential Run

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who has previously suggested he would be open to running for president in 2028, said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he does not expect to embark on a potential campaign after all.

Smith appeared on the first episode of Hannity’s new podcast, “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” and the longtime Fox News host admitted he did not believe Smith would go through with the idea and run for office next election. If Smith were to run, he likely would have done so as a Democrat.

Candidly, Smith replied that he wouldn’t be willing to take a financial loss by leaving ESPN and running for president.

“I ain’t giving up my money, Sean,” Smith said. “Sean, I ain’t giving up my money. I can tell you right now, let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract with ESPN in March 2025. He also has a partnership with SiriusXM. Smith’s change of heart comes only weeks after he told CBS News that he was giving “strong consideration” to running in 2028.

“I’ve got this year coming up 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues,” Smith said.

The 58-year-old Smith also made a confession that could turn heads at ESPN, saying that he would consider voting for Secretary of State Marco Rubio if Rubio runs in 2028. Smith also named two Democrats, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, as other candidates he’d think about picking.

“He’s an adult in the room,” Smith said of Rubio. “There is no questioning his qualifications for the job.”

Given that Rubio is part of the Donald Trump administration, it will be interesting to see whether any of Smith’s ESPN colleagues add their input. ESPN had not publicly addressed Smith’s comments as of Monday afternoon.

As of March 9, California Gov. Gavin Newsom remains the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination if he runs for president. Polymarket gives Newsom 27% odds of winning, nearly three times as much as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who sits at 9%. However, Ocasio-Cortez may have hurt her case after her recent disastrous appearance at the Munich Security Conference, when she earned widespread backlash for stumbling over her words and saying that Venezuela was below the equator.

Polymarket gives former Vice President Kamala Harris 7% odds and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff 5% odds to represent the Democrats. Rubio has 24% odds to win the Republican nomination, trailing only Vice President JD Vance’s 42%.

No politician from either major party has publicly confirmed that they intend to run for president next election. Trump has also suggested he would be open to a 2028 run, though the Constitution prevents him from seeking a third term.