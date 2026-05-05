Stefon Diggs’ Ex-Chef Makes Explosive Claims About Their Relationship: Testimony Inside

Stefon Diggs’ former personal chef, Jamila Adams, testified in a Massachusetts court on Monday, May 4, as the assault trial against the NFL wide receiver began, alleging that he choked her in December 2025. She also detailed their relationship, claiming it was “s*xual” before she was hired to work for him for $2,000 a week.

Adams said she met the former Patriots star on Instagram in 2022. “It started out as friends, became s*xual, and we would meet up, hang out, and we decided I would come work for him in February 2025,” Adams said in her testimony, according to the New York Post.

She then moved in to cook for Stefon Diggs from July to December 2025 for $2,000 a week. “It’s complicated,” she said, talking about their dynamic.

UPDATE: Jamila Adams, the former live-in personal chef for NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, testified in court on May 4th, that her relationship with Diggs was "complicated," beginning as a friendship before becoming sexual pic.twitter.com/orduYZXgTY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 4, 2026

Problems started in late November 2025 when a friend of Diggs’ child’s mother claimed that Adams was spreading information about the athlete sleeping with a staffer named Lindsay, reports TMZ. Steffon Diggs welcomed a son with rapper Cardi B in November.

The chef told jurors that she was not aware of the full extent of Lindsay’s duties for Diggs. She did know, however, that he paid Lindsay’s rent while she worked for him. Adams claimed that Stefon Diggs confronted her over the matter. She also said that Lindsay was not happy about her working in the house.

Adams said that following the drama, she was told that she could not go to Miami for the Art Basel expo with Diggs and others. She said she and Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, had been planning to wear coordinating outfits to the art show.

Adams recounted that on Dec. 2, 2025, the day of the alleged assault, she told Diggs that she was upset that he was not taking her to Miami.

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She claimed that Stefon Diggs called her a “b—h” in one of the texts in their conversation.

Adams said that the NFL athlete burst into her room at one point.

“He comes in, he looks very angry. He was upset from the text exchange we were having,” Adams said in court, according to Court TV. “In that text exchange, he was calling me a b— and he was just very upset. He came in with the intent to hurt me.”

“What was all that s—t you was talking?” she alleged Diggs asked her before raising his hand on her.

“He smacked me with an open hand,” Adams said, breaking down.

Adams revealed that she tried to block him using a move she had seen on social media. However, Diggs allegedly told her, “That s–t is not going to work.”

“He took his arm, and he came around my neck with his elbow … and he began to choke me,” an emotional Adams alleged in court.

Stefon Diggs’ former chef, who accused him of assault and felony strangulation, says under oath that they had a sexual relationship after becoming friends, and that he later hired her as his chef. (Source: Law & Crime Network) pic.twitter.com/tckWL1XM16 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 4, 2026

According to NBC Boston, she claimed that Diggs pulled her hair before finally letting her go, saying, “Yeah, I thought so.”

Jamila Adams testified that the physical altercation between her and Diggs scared her so much that she wet her pants and was bleeding from her menstrual cycle. Adams said that days after the alleged attack, she reached out to Diggs and texted him, “Really sorry, Stef.” She said that the move was to ensure that she could collect her last paycheck from him.

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. He has pleaded not guilty. Diggs’ lawyer, Andrew Kettlewell, argued that Adams made up her claims. He also said she crafted her text messages to support her allegations against his client. Kettlewell also said that there was no physical evidence to support the charges.