Starbucks Just Banned These Outfits Under Their Iconic Aprons—And Baristas Aren’t Happy

Starbucks is now closely monitoring its employees’ dress code under the apron. The company revealed its new dress code and expects all workers to abide by it. The new guidelines are being met with resistance from labor groups who are demanding fair working conditions.

The company shared that every worker will now have to wear a black shirt. The shirt can be paired with khaki, blue, or black jeans. The company shared a memo with its employees on Monday that details that the shirt can be long-sleeved or even sleeveless.

The company will also be giving its employees two black T-shirts. The reason behind the sudden change in the dress code could be credited to the company’s effort to create “familiarity.” The employees wearing black under their aprons are sure to make the green apron stand out. Starbucks hopes that the striking green would create a sense of familiarity for the customers.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience,” the official Starbucks website reads. With the switch in the dress code, the company hopes to bring “simpler” and “clearer” guidance to their partners.

The website explains how the new dress code will help employees “focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers.”

The company’s decision was met with protests from labor unions who demanded their needs be met in return. The labor group named Starbucks Workers United shared how they had negotiated with the company a tentative dress code agreement. The union expressed their unwillingness to comply with the new dress code unless the company held up their end of the bargain.

Starbucks just announced a significantly more conservative dress code, instead of finalizing fair contracts and addressing actual issues like understaffing and lack of guaranteed hours. Our union has been fighting for a contract that expands the dress code. pic.twitter.com/JJFHCDkEqi — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) April 14, 2025

Jasmine Leli, who is a union bargaining delegate, noted that the company should be focusing on improving store operations. The labor group is urging the corporation to increase the staffing in stores and delegate workers a “guaranteed number of hours,” according to a NBC News report.

Leli accused the company of ignoring “ pressing issues” that baristas have been advocating for years. “Starbucks is prioritizing a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operation,” she added.

The barista pointed out how employees are being forced to buy new clothes to comply with the new dress code when they are already “struggling.” Jasmine revealed the reason behind the struggle to be the wages the company is providing its workers.

The new dress code goes against the stance that the company had taken a decade ago. The corporation had loosened its dress code guidelines in an effort to promote self-expression.

While Starbucks corporate is focused on downgrades like stricter dress codes, Starbucks workers are winning workplace upgrades by organizing unions!! CONGRATULATIONS to our newest union stores:

✊CHICAGO, IL – Southport & Roscoe

✊TROY, MI – 14 Mile & John R Rd. pic.twitter.com/jemsdexiGN — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) April 18, 2025

The company changed its rule to let their gray, navy, dark denim, and brown under their aprons. Prior to the rule change in 2016, employees were only allowed to wear black or white in order to abide by the strict dress code.

The corporation changed its dress code again in 2019, this time regarding facial piercings. The new dress code dictated that an employee was allowed to have one facial piercing if it wasn’t bigger than the size of a dime.