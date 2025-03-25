How to Get Starbucks for Half the Price? Former Barista Spills the Beans

Coffee addiction is real. Even if one is addicted to what could never be passed off as coffee, Ask anyone who drinks that sugary, creamy product from Starbucks.

Yet, some simply can not function without their daily fix of “Starbucks.” Much to the dismay of the coffee chain giants and the pleasure of customers, someone is spilling beans (pun intended).

Here are some tips from a former barista on how to obtain your favorite drink for less money. A video recommending what to order for the hack was published by Chelsea Dylan, a former barista and TikTok celebrity.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, with over 35,000 stores worldwide. A range of coffees and teas are available from the coffee chain. The menu offers a variety of warm breakfast options as well as delectable sauces to pair with its drinks.

Regular customers of Starbucks are always looking for some great deal or secret hacks. These are always in demand so that customers can save money or get more than the coffee house offers.

Previous employees of Starbucks or former baristas usually give their following such trade secrets. Chelsea Dylan recently spilled one such secret.

Chelsea Dylan is a former barista and TikTok celebrity. She recently posted a video recommending a smart way to other White Chocolate Mochas. She said that if anyone wanted the White Chocolate Mocha, they should request this order instead- A grande size coffee with four pumps of White Mocha sauce and an additional splash of milk.

She claimed the customers would be able to enjoy the same Great White mocha taste at half the price.

In order to prove to her fanbase that she is not lying, she added a photo. The picture shows a price comparison between the two drinks. The coffee substitute cost $3.94, while the White Chocolate Mocha cost $6.61. The cost could change based on where you are.

Her video brought out all the coffee enthusiasts out of hiding. One of the viewersleft a comment under her video asking how she could order this through the app. She asked Dylan since she was not able to locate the white chocolate mocha on the app. Dylan responded that the White Mocha sauce was located under the “Sauces” category.

When another user found this method extremely useful, Dylan chimed in, saying how this was her preferred method.

However, not everyone was on board. Some of the users have their doubts. Many users wanted to know if the comparison was fair and if both drinks tasted the same. However, a few of the users were not on board. One user replied that they tried it, and both drinks were absolutely not similar.

Whether or not users agree with her, Dylan has more such hacks. She regularly posts such Starbucks hacks on her profile.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is one of her favorite drinks.

She advised ordering a grande coffee with four pumps of pumpkin spice sauce and an additional splash of 2% milk to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte. It tastes like pumpkin but costs less, she added.

One individual commented, “I just got this—it was the bomb!!!!” in response to the video.