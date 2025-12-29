SSI Recipients Are Getting Two Checks in December – Here’s Why It’s Not Extra Money

If you get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), December 2025 might feel like the universe is working in your favor. What happens is that you received one check at the start of the month, and you’ll get another before the end of the month. But even if it looks like the Social Security Administration (SSA) slipped you a bonus, it didn’t. It was just a permanent cost-of-living increase!

SSI checks are usually paid on the first of each month. But when that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the SSA sends the payment early. By that logic, as January 1, 2026, is a federal holiday, January’s payment arrives early, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. It may feel like an extra check, but it really isn’t.

So in January, there will be no additional SSI payment, because you already got it in December. Now, while this actually happens every few years, the amount you’ll get is, however, very new this time. As you’ll notice in your December 31 deposit, SSI will have a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. The adjustment is based on inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), and it’s added to help benefits keep pace with inflation.

With the new increase, individuals will go from $967 to $994 a month with an extra $27. Eligible couples get bumped from $1,450 to $1,491 (+$41). And essential persons see their $485 check grow to $498 (an additional $13).

To top it off, about 70 million Americans count on Social Security, and most will start getting their bigger checks from early January, thanks to COLA! Retirees will see their average monthly payment go up from $2,015 to $2,071. If you’re getting the max benefit, that’ll jump from $5,108 to $5,251. When you get your payment depends on when your birthday falls, though, unless you started collecting benefits before May 1997 or you’re getting both SSI and Social Security.

Here’s when your January payments are coming: If you get SSI, you’ll see that money hit your account early on December 31 (it’s your January payment). Social Security checks for those who also get SSI will arrive on January 2, 2026, by the way.

Then there are three other payment dates (the 14th, 21st, and 28th), depending on your birthday.

If your payment is late, give it three business days before you call Social Security.

Oh, and try to pretend that the December 31st payment doesn’t exist until January starts. Trust us, you’ll thank yourself later!