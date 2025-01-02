Squid Games Season 3 Trailer Unveils a New Killer Doll: Mistake or Marketing?

Fans of the Korean Drama Squid Games are rejoicing over the unexpected announcement of Squid Games Season 3. After Season 2 of the worldwide hit drama left many questions unanswered, a Season 3 of the Squid Games was expected. The Netflix Gods answered the prayers of millions of fans, and on January 1, 2025, the official X account of Netflix Korea posted a 15-second trailer of Squid Games Season 3.

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Squid Game 3 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/hCgNexjJbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2025

The trailer revealed the killer doll, Young-Hee being moved and showed a glimpse of the new killer doll, Chul-Su. Where the old killer doll appeared to be a little girl with her dress and two pigtails, the new killer doll is a boy doll with short hair but the same dead-pan gaze.

A few minutes after the new trailer was posted, it was deleted from the platform. However, hawk-eyed fans and streamers took screenshots and downloaded the trailer. These screenshots have been making the rounds of the internet, claiming a new season is coming in June 2025.

Some X users are calling this a mistake by Netflix Korea interns, but this could very well be a marketing ploy. In the world of fast-paced advertisements and fingers on the pulse of pop culture, avid fans got on the work and kept the receipts. And the job for the Netflix Korea interns was done. The news of the trailer spread like wildfire, and its deletion generated curiosity and eyes for the new season.

The international and award-winning drama, Squid Games Season 1 was released on September 17, 2021. The drama revolves around the titular character of Gi-Hun, who enters the game’s arena to win a substantial amount of money, betting his life in the process. The highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Games was finally released on December 26, 2024, giving the fans the best New Year’s gift. The show opened at No. 1 in 92 countries.

Squid Games Season 2 revisited some old characters and brought some new ones to the frame. Among the old characters making a comeback is Gi-Hun in the main role with a determination to end the games. The front man and the cop, Hwang Jun-Ho make a comeback too. Among the new characters, audiences fell in love with Hyun-Jo played by Park Sung-Hoon. Riding the waves of Glory and Queen’s Tear, Mr. Park went for a hat trick and shot the ball out of the park.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to uncover the mysteries and secrets left unspoken in Season 2 of Squid Games. If the rumors and alleged trailer are to be believed, fans and critics won’t have to wait much longer for the next season to uncover the truth behind the games.