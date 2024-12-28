Squid Game Season 2 Review: Hit Korean Show Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Squid Game Season 2 has premiered on Netflix after a three-year-long wait. Fans of the hit Korean Netflix show wasted no time in sharing their initial reactions. While some are calling the Hwang Dong-hyuk’s show a masterpiece and finding it even better than the first installment, some were left disappointed, as mixed reviews flood X (formerly known as Twitter)

After its binge-watch marathon, several social media users posted their reviews online. A fan tweeted, “Squid Game season two is ten times better than season one.” Another elated fan wrote, “Squid Game 2 starts off with a literal bang.”

squid game season 2 is 10x better than the first — MINHxDYNASTY (@MINHxDYNASTY) December 26, 2024

Squid game Season 2 starts off with a literal bang #SquidGame2 — xdhx (@BffbXdhx) December 26, 2024

On the contrary, some negative reviews have also surfaced online. A user tweeted, “Disappointed with #SquidGame2? So are investors! Shares of #ArtistUnited crash 30% due to subpar reviews. #Netflix, you let down fans and shareholders alike! #KoreaStockMarket #SquidGameLetdown.”

Another disappointed Squid Game fan wrote, “The more I think about it the worse Squid Game gets, Like we waited years for this? 7 episodes and the first 2 episodes basically do nothing Then there is no internal conflict and they aren’t even playing to win they are playing to decide when they should quit Ending sucked! Maybe biggest disappointment in an S2 ever. Just wasn’t good at all.”

The more I think about it the worse Squid Game gets Like we waited years for this? 7 episodes and the first 2 episodes basically do nothing Then there is no internal conflict and they aren’t even playing to win they are playing to decide when they should quit Ending sucked… — Kinorc (@KinorcKinorc) December 27, 2024

Coming after three long years, Squid Game Season 2 definitely has a lot to live up to. The first season wasn’t just a hit; it became a global sensation. It changed how the world viewed Korean dramas and earned its place as one of Netflix’s greatest shows.

Early reviews for Season 2 are mixed but it is clear that a large sect of fans are more eager than ever. Many believe this season could match or even outdo the success of the original. Viewers are ready for shocking twists and intense drama, the elements that made the first season unforgettable.

Social media reactions do suggest that the buzz around the new season hints at a thrilling start with jaw-dropping surprises. Every episode seems designed to keep fans hooked and on edge. Squid Game Season 2 promises to deliver another unforgettable ride. However, we also cannot deny the fact that some audiences are left disappointed as well.

Squid Game Season 2 stars Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hun who were also featured in the first installment. Its newest additions include Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, BigBang’s T.O.P, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Choi Seung Hyun.