Spencer Pratt Claims Having Dirt on LA Mayor “Can’t Do Four More Years of Karen Bass”

Former MTV star Spencer Pratt has officially joined the race for Los Angeles mayor. In a recent conversation with reporters, Pratt revealed that he has sensitive information about current Mayor Karen Bass, aimed at addressing reports regarding the LA fire.

Pratt claimed that LA Fire Department insiders told him in October last year that Bass tampered with information during the LA fire investigation. She allegedly scrubbed numbers and minimized failures. “We have no other choice…we can’t do four more years of Karen Bass…She should’ve resigned a long time ago…I can’t believe…you get another four years to see if you can do it better.”

Karen Basura’s obedient pet in charge of LAFD doesn’t want us to know who is covering up the Palisades Fire report. “It’s behind us” pic.twitter.com/L1TJHhPFFK — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 3, 2026

The former reality star has been a vocal critic of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass since losing his home in the Palisades fire in January 2025. Spencer Pratt accused Bass of attempting to alter the investigation’s findings to shield the city from legal liability.

There is a long list of accusations against Bass, including fabricating information on key findings and refusing to present the working draft until she could make changes to save face, The New York Post reported.​

Karen Basura may find herself facing an investigation and probable indictment for obstruction of justice !!! pic.twitter.com/iyBw7dA11G — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 4, 2026

He continued, “It’s scary to think what’s going on outside of the Palisades, where they don’t have somebody like me trying to expose and find a, you know, fight for accountability.”

Apart from the Palisades fire, mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt also highlighted other areas needing improvement. When asked about his priorities outside the Palisades, he replied, “Did you drive around here? We spend billions of dollars to clean up the streets. And there’s more homeless now than there ever have been.”

Earlier this month, LA Fire Chief Jaime Moore confirmed that the report draft was edited multiple times to soften criticism of the fire department.

I don’t think anyone saying I am “profiteering off the fires” understands the magnitude of what we lost and what this book really means.

& order my book here!👉https://t.co/ntbSlaqh0n https://t.co/saOgtihXlB pic.twitter.com/CRhPmCsCJe — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 2, 2026

Pratt’s message to Los Angeles voters is straightforward. He insisted, “This lady can not be mayor.”

He said he is in contact with whistleblowers who provided him with information showing there were nine versions of the report on the key findings of the LA fire. Mayor Bass allegedly demanded that the LAFD change numbers until they looked favorable on paper.

Spencer Pratt went on to make a bold campaign promise that would be difficult to execute. “There’s no moving forward until we get the answers and the people responsible are fired, and that includes the fire chiefs, the fire battalion chiefs, that includes the mayor, it includes anybody that had anything to do with this,” he stated.