Speculation Builds After Kremlin Deletes Video of Vladimir Putin Having Coughing Fit

Questions are building regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health after a viral video showed him struggling to breathe during a recent speech — and the Kremlin’s subsequent response.

The 73-year-old Putin was making remarks during a speech to Russian women for International Women’s Day last weekend before he stopped, turned off camera, and started coughing. After clearing his throat, Putin seemingly resumed his speech without further issue.

“You know, let me say that again, because… my throat’s a bit scratchy,” Putin said. “Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today.”

Although the Kremlin initially posted the unedited clip, that video was quickly scratched from the internet, reportedly only minutes after being shared. However, social media users managed to preserve it.

A clip of Vladimir Putin’s speech for International Women’s Day was accidentally published without editing or review. The Kremlin was supposed to release the final edited version, but the version that appeared included a moment where Putin coughs for about 30 seconds and then… pic.twitter.com/C1rAVVzdut — China pulse 🇨🇳 (@Eng_china5) March 8, 2026

Neither Putin nor the Kremlin had issued further comment on the video as of Tuesday morning.

Putin’s health has been a topic for years, dating back to a 2005 claim that he suffered a stroke in utero. The Russian government denied a 2014 accusation from an unnamed German doctor that Putin was receiving cancer treatments.

Several months later, the Russian government denied news reports that Putin was having health complications from cosmetic surgery. Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovei claimed in 2020 that Putin planned to resign due to health issues; Solovei said Putin had cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or leprosy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among those who have contributed to a conspiracy theory suggesting that Putin died several years ago, and a body double has instead appeared during his speeches.

President Zelensky: Putin will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over.pic.twitter.com/fQfRp7O1ui — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 27, 2025

Putin, who has served as Russia’s president since 2012, has not indicated that he intends to step down anytime soon. He most recently won the election in 2024, collecting roughly 88.5% of the vote. That victory followed an amendment to the Russian Constitution, which prevented presidents from serving more than two consecutive terms.

The discussion around Putin’s health comes as United States President Donald Trump has battled similar questions in recent months. Trump, who turns 80 later this year, has gone viral for photos featuring him with bruises on his hands and a recent rash on his neck. There have also been continued questions regarding the president’s mental state, with videos often showing him looking tired or dozing during meetings.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung denied a rumor in early February that Trump soiled himself during a Jan. 29 news conference when he signed an executive order aimed at addressing addiction through recovery services. Trump canceled a scheduled press conference shortly thereafter.

As with Putin, there have been no credible reports regarding Trump potentially stepping down. Although he has hinted at a potential presidential run in 2028, he currently cannot do so because the Constitution prevents a third term.