Spain Burns Trump! Brutal Caricatures Set Ablaze in Fiery Festival Protest

People cannot get enough of Donald Trump! Quite literally, as the news of the president’s exaggerated, oversized caricatures showcased in the annual Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, grabs headlines. Here, we cannot help but laugh out loud as the most popular political figure is ready to handle some solid, sharp, satirical humor.

The Fallas festival, which started on March 1 and will run until March 19, is a tradition that stems from the old carpenters’ custom of celebrating the arrival of spring on March 19 by burning wooden pieces (parrots) that were used to support their lights during the winter months.

As per Visit Valencia, people began adding old belongings and rags to the bonfire over time, giving the wooden structures a more human-like appearance. This custom evolved into the caricatures we know today. The distinctive Valencian sense of humor quickly infused these figures with irony, a ritual that continues today.

Now, the Fallas festival has transformed into a celebration of temporary art installations, some of which cost millions of euros to produce. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s anticipated caricatures will be showcased on Wednesday, the last day of the show.

As per sources, the wooden and papier-mâché sculptures of Trump in a semi-naked pose, wearing a tiny crown, alongside other hot and happening global leaders he has often praised, such as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Another caricature gives Trump a “Star Wars” makeover, altering him into the infamous Jabba the Hutt character.

The most interesting one features Donald Trump and his recent best friend and ally, Elon Musk. The two have been in the headlines since the start of Trump’s first term for their newly found friendship and building a strong bond. Recently, Trump even bought a Tesla S class to showcase support for the tech billionaire as Tesla received backlash from people across the States.

Lastly, there’s also a caricature of Trump dressed in a polished outfit. These larger-than-life creations join a long history of burning sculptures criticizing Trump at the Fallas festival in earlier years. This gesture questions whether the Spaniards are like Trump. A recent poll result published in February 2025 reveal that nearly 71% of Spaniards believe US President Donald Trump’s government will negatively affect Spain’s economy.

The poll results came after a sample of 4,042 interviews conducted using questionnaire methods, in which people were asked about the president’s Gaza policy and his plan to relocate Palestinians to a nearby country and end the conflict in the Middle East.

It says 56.5% believed this measure would not contribute to peace, while 7.3% considered it would end the conflict.

Regarding the Ukraine war, 44.2% agree slightly or completely with Trump’s proposal to end the conflict without getting involved and solely after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approval.

Therefore, it looks like Spaniards are not very fond of the 78-year-old, and we can’t blame them. Politics is and will always be a 50-50 game. Regardless, he still plans to stay and dominate global politics, even if through burning his caricatures (oh, lord!).