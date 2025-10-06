South Carolina Judge’s Beach House Burned to Ground, Family Merely Escapes

According to a report by the authorities, a South Carolina judge‘s beach home went up in flames on Saturday, causing three casualties. According to the Post and Courier, the incident unfolded midday, sending dark smoke into the air from Circuit Court Judge Diana Goodstein’s Edisto Beach home. Her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein (D-Charleston) had to jump from the first floor to escape the inferno.

Later, Mr. Goodstein was rescued by paramedics and the neighbors, along with two others. According to fellow resident Tom Peterson, the area behind the three-story home was burned to the ground. The St. Paul’s Fire District reported that the individuals were rescued from the remote area by emergency workers in kayaks.

BREAKING: Liberal South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein’s home is burning to the ground after an explosion. SLED is investigation as arson and refer attack as Judge Goodstein had been receiving multiple threats. Her husband, a former state senator is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/D8dRENKCfU — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) October 5, 2025

Capt. KC Campbell with Colleton County Fire Rescue stated that one person was air-evacuated to the Medical University of South Carolina. The other two occupants who were with the judge’s husband, are yet to be identified. According to a report by FitsNews, Arnold had to be airlifted as he suffered multiple broken bones including in his hips, legs, and feet while escaping from the three-story. The other two were brought to the Medical University of South Carolina on the ground.

Luckily, Diana Goodstein wasn’t at home when her house went up in flames. She had been walking her dogs on a beach, according to the Post and Courier.

Beachfront home of South Carolina judge, ex-senator burned to ground, injuring 3 https://t.co/Gh4K0l9d45 pic.twitter.com/19FKwOywLq — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the condition of the three people who were rescued has not been disclosed yet. Reports also state that the reason behind this massive fire is also unknown as of now. The State Law Enforcement Division is currently investigation the incident.

Diane Goodstein is a South Carolina Native. She was elected to her first judgeship in May 1998. Goodstein has been serving continuously ever since. According to public records, her husband, Arnold served in the House and the South Carolina Senate in the 1970s. According to the Nerve, He was a Democrat representing Charleston County. Mr. Goodstein was also involved in other ventures, such as leading Summerville Homes. It was a large homebuilding business which shut down in 2008. The Nerve reports that the company filed for a $61 million bankruptcy.