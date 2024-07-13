Sources Claim President Biden’s Cabinet Meetings Are Pre-scripted: “This Is Going to Get Worse”

CNN on Thursday, reported a startling discovery about President Joe Biden's administration. Sources claimed that aides to the 81-year-old Democratic leader comb over questions and conversation topics with Cabinet secretaries in advance, meticulously planning and staging his encounters with important members of his government.

The outlet spoke with several Democratic officials who claimed that before meeting with the president, cabinet secretaries 'submit questions' and 'key talking points' to aides in the White House. The most recent full meeting of the cabinet secretaries was in October last year, and they have also been on hiatus for a while. A cabinet secretary went so far as to allege that they have no idea how the president is doing right now since they don't see him very often.

One insider revealed, "The entire display is kind of an act. They would come and say, ‘Hey, the president is going to call on you about 25 minutes and ask this question. What are the bullet points you’ll respond with?'" Some Democrats who saw the president recently have also informed the outlet that they have seen a 'marked difference' in him "from the spring to the summer." The insider stressed, "He’s just not the same." Another Democrat who was in touch with Biden's closest advisers said, "This is going to get worse".

More than a dozen donors and longstanding Biden supporters spoke with CNN, but they all asked to remain anonymous so they wouldn't offend Biden or break White House policy on delicate health issues. Even while it's obvious the president has aged over the previous year, nobody claimed to have seen Biden in the shaky, confused state he displayed at last month's debate as per the report.

It has reportedly become a meticulously orchestrated daily operation to keep the president from ending up in unscripted situations. One Democrat told the outlet, "There’s this general sense of just, unbelievable holding your breath every time he does an event, every time he’s with people." They further claimed that meetings between cabinet secretaries were 'not pre-scripted this way' during Biden's tenure as President Barack Obama's vice president.

Recently, actor George Clooney also penned an unexpected op-ed, calling on Biden to step down as Democratic presidential contender in 2024. In his The New York Times work, he stated, "The Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010" and "even the Joe Biden of 2020" did not constitute the Biden he was seen with last month at the fundraiser. He asserted that the Democratic Party has "opted to ignore every warning sign" in response to worries over Donald Trump's potential for a second term as president. Clooney asserted, "We are not going to win in November with this president."