Source Claims Jennifer Garner Will ‘Have to Pick up the Pieces’ if Ben Affleck and Jlo Were to Split

Given the marital woes that currently engulf Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after just 2 years of tying the knot, reports suggest that Jennifer Garner has genuine concerns about Affleck potentially relapsing. Garner's commitment to Affleck's well-being is both admirable and sensible, as she is the mother of his children. According to the New York Post, a source recently revealed, “We all know that if Ben falls off the wagon, Jennifer [Garner] will have to pick up the pieces — she always does."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bellocqimages

Unsurprisingly, Lopez isn't fond of her husband's former partner. Paula Froelich of NewsNation, alleged, “Lopez is not particularly fond of Garner — and the two, while distantly friendly, do not speak." Earlier, a source shared that Garner desires the best for her former spouse. "She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible." As reported by People magazine, the source also added that Garner, "likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben."

The 13 Going on 30 actress was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018. Together they are proud parents to Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Another source last month, claimed, “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen. She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," as reported by Us Weekly. According to the source, Garner understands from personal experience that the spotlight can be challenging for a relationship. However, rumor has it that Affleck moved out of the $60 million Bel Air mansion, he shared with Lopez and is now living in a $100,000 monthly rental home near Garner's Brentwood residence. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for," another source told InTouch.

Jennifer lopez and Ben Affleck are leaving separately amid rumors of break up.@enews pic.twitter.com/iebtPMg1P2 — lily (@lily650nj) May 18, 2024

An insider briefed on the situation, shared, “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” A source disclosed last week that Affleck has had a realization about his relationship with the Bronx-born star and believes they will ultimately end their relationship.

They said, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.” As per Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted recently arriving alone at a friend's house in Beverly Hills, to celebrate Memorial Day. Meanwhile, Affleck was also photographed solo at his 18-year-old daughter, Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles, over the holiday weekend.