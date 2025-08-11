Sophie Turner Gives Befitting Reply to a Follower Who Tried to Shame Her for ‘Forgetting’ Her Kids and Having Fun

Sophie Turner got back at a follower on her Instagram post for trying to slam her for having fun. Oftentimes, people shame moms for having a social life and indulging in some fun. This time, Turner became a target when she shared about her amazing time at an Oasis concert in London.

The highlight of her outfit was a bucket hat, and she enjoyed some beer during the concert. An Insta follower posted how she must have forgotten she has 2 kids. To this, she replied–”Ah, I’m so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can’t think for themselves.”

“So, get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day,” she wrote,” as per The Mirror.

This must have shut up the mom shamer. Other people were delighted to see Sophie have fun. One of them called how good she looks in a bucket hat. Another one posted that it should be illegal to look this good in bucket hats, appreciating her look.

Turner has two girls with her ex-husband Joe. The 4 and 2-year-old girls are in shared custody, and the former couple is coparenting them to the best of their ability.

The duo were married from 2019 to 2023, and their separation came in September 2023. Earlier, the divorce started with an alleged smear campaign for Sophie, calling her an absent mom. The media portrayed her as more dedicated to work than parenting.

Their custody battle got messy as she wanted the kids to travel to the UK while Joe needed them near New Jersey. Later on, the two agreed on shared custody, revealing they want to be great coparents. They agreed that their girls will spend equal time in both the UK and the US homes.

While the two were together, they were a power couple, often posing with each other, dressing up for Halloween, and traveling together. Turner also appeared in one of Jonas Brothers‘ song videos with the other brothers’ wives.

Their marriage ended because of career and irreconcilable differences. Sophie now wants her daughters to see that, as a single mom, she has a full life. She works and enjoys her life socially. She wants to tell them in the future that Mummy was away working and doing it for them. She’s hopeful and excited about her journey as a single mom.