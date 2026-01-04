“Soon” — Trump Allies Appear to Shift Focus to New Target After Venezuela Operation

If attacking Venezuela and capturing its President was not enough, MAGA enthusiasts have seemingly started eyeing the next territory they wish to take over. After Venezuela’s oil reserves, Donald Trump and his allies might be interested in Greenland, or at least that’s what Katie Miller’s post implies.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, has been on the US President’s radar ever since he took office for his second term.

Despite being a close ally of the US, Denmark has faced threats from Trump, who has time and again signalled that he is ready to annex Greenland via money or military.

Just a few hours after the US Army’s operation in Caracas, Republican political advisor Katie Miller took to X to claim that Greenland will be the next target. Posting a picture of the territory with the US flag painted over it, Miller wrote, “SOON”.

The post has rung alarm bells, as the political advisor has held important positions in government in the past. The MAGA supporter worked as a deputy press secretary in the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term and also acted as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.

More recently, she worked as an advisor and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency, the ambitious initiative run by Trump and Elon Musk to ensure better governance in the country. Not just that, Miller is married to Stephen Miller, who currently serves as the homeland security advisor.

Thus, her claims ought to be taken seriously. That is what Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark’s Ambassador to the US, also inferred. Sharing Miller’s post, Sørensen reminded MAGA supporters of the years of close relationship between the two countries, especially through their alliance in NATO.

The Ambassador wrote, “Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic.”

Sørensen concluded by saying that Denmark expects the US to respect its territorial integrity. Greenland is the Kingdom of Denmark’s most extensive territory by land. The other two regions in the Kingdom include metropolitan Denmark and the Faroe Islands.

The European country has held control over Greenland for more than two centuries now. It was transferred from the Norwegian to the Danish crown in 1814 and is now ruled as an autonomous region.

However, Trump has often expressed his wish to make Greenland a part of the US. Shortly after becoming the President for the second time, he announced in front of Congress that he was going to get the territory ‘one way or the other.’

Trump is in favor of the acquisition of Greenland due to the island’s strategic location in the Arctic Circle. On the other hand, the Danish government has maintained that the country will not bow down to Trump.

Just a few days ago, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in her New Year’s speech, “We are not the ones seeking conflict. But let no one be in any doubt: No matter what happens, we will stand firm on what is right and wrong.”