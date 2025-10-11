“Some of Them Were About to Get Married” – Employee Who Made Miraculous Escape Speaks Out After Shocking Tennessee Bomb Factory Blast

A massive explosion rocked the Accurate Energetic Systems bomb factory in Tennessee, sending shockwaves that could be felt for miles. One of the bomb factory workers made a miraculous escape while nineteen of them are missing.

According to the Irish Star, the explosion occurred on Friday morning around 7:45. One of the workers was fortunate enough to escape the catastrophic blast by leaving just seven or eight minutes before the explosion happened. He had said goodbye to the fellow workers. Little did he know it was his last goodbye to them.

Being a military supplier, the explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems was as strong as it could be heard miles away. A doorbell camera 20km away in the town was able to capture the shockwave. It hit the homes with a massive bang.

According to the aerial images of the facility, the building has been flattened and is smoldering. Even the vehicles near the factory have just become twisted metal. All the employees who had left earlier were conducting interviews with the local media.

One of them clocked out a few minutes before, and he had no idea about the situation before he got home. He started receiving calls from loved ones who wanted to know if he was alive. He added, “I thought ‘this is a bad joke,’ then he realized it was serious news.

He stated, “I called my third shift supervisor twice. He’s the only one who didn’t make it off the property that I can acknowledge, and there was no response, and at that point, my heart just sank. Apparently, I left maybe seven, eight minutes before this incident happened. It’s a miracle in itself, but it’s also a tragedy.”

He even went back to the facility with his co-workers to see if they needed his help at the scene. He was distraught. “Some of these co-workers had families and friends, some were about to get married and start a better path in their lives.”

Currently, he has no idea if his coworkers are alive or not, as they could still be stuck under the rubble. He added, “I don’t want to believe the worst can happen because I feel that could destroy me.” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed multiple fatalities but has not yet released an exact number. He said, “There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone,” speaking about the plant.