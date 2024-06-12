Some Netizens Sympathize With Hunter Biden After Conviction: 'Half the Country Has Done This Crime'

During a trial that included heartbreaking evidence of Hunter Biden's drug usage from his sister-in-law and ex-wife, a federal jury found him guilty of federal firearms crimes, marking a first for the son of a sitting president. Hunter may spend the next quarter of a century behind bars for three offenses: providing false information on a federal screening form on his drug usage, providing false information to a gun dealer, and in possession of a weapon; it's worth noting that first-time, nonviolent offenders usually get reduced terms. Amid all this, some online users felt sorry for Hunter because he made a poor decision when he was in the throes of his addiction.

Wow sorry to see this. Guilty of being an addict and making a bad choice to buy a gun. He is no longer an addict. He wrote a Self-help book to help other addicts and they used it to charge him. How sad. #HunterBiden https://t.co/c56hfMYSLx — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 11, 2024

Sophie A. Nelson, an American author and journalist, wrote on X, "Wow sorry to see this. Guilty of being an addict and making a bad choice to buy a gun. He is no longer an addict. He wrote a Self-help book to help other addicts and they used it to charge him. How sad." Political pundit, writer, speaker, notorious ad producer, and prominent political strategist Rick Wilson penned, "Hunter Biden has been struggling to get and stay clean for years. It’s a story millions of American families understand. He’s been found guilty, and he will pay the price. Trump has been found guilty and has shown zero remorse or regret, and will never reform or improve."

Prosecutors were afraid to charge Trump with the most obvious crimes. Meanwhile, they prosecuted Hunter Biden over next to nothing because Trump cried so much about it. I have no love for Hunter, who milks his family's name for money, but this was the most political prosecution. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 11, 2024

The progressive media presenter Cenk Uygur, a former Democratic presidential candidate for 2024, also expressed sorrow for his ex-opponent's son. Uygur shared on X, "Hunter Biden is guilty on three gun charges. Yes, he did it. Also, half the country has done this crime - saying that you haven't done any drugs on a gun form (including pot). Are you going to go to jail for this? No, because you'd never be charged with this rinky-dink bullshit." He added, "Prosecutors were afraid to charge Trump with the most obvious crimes. Meanwhile, they prosecuted Hunter Biden over next to nothing because Trump cried so much about it. I have no love for Hunter, who milks his family's name for money, but this was the most political prosecution."

My addiction to crack cocaine led to job loss, financial ruin, nights slept on park benches and a dire HIV diagnosis. We’re seeing today what Hunter Biden’s crack addiction cost him.



Rich or poor, addiction is a living hell and the consequences are often enormous. If you think… — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) June 11, 2024

Vic Vela, a former reporter and anchor for Colorado Public Radio who gained fame in recent years for his podcast on mental health, addiction, and recovery, expressed compassion for Hunter as well. He shared on X, "My addiction to crack cocaine led to job loss, financial ruin, nights slept on park benches and a dire HIV diagnosis. We’re seeing today what Hunter Biden’s crack addiction cost him." He added, "Rich or poor, addiction is a living hell and the consequences are often enormous. If you think your loved ones are immune from its wreckage, well, not even the President of The United States and all of his resources could save his son from the throes of addiction. Substance use disorder is the ultimate equal opportunity offender."

During the trial, two of Hunter's former partners gave evidence of his crack addiction that spiraled out of control in the months leading up to his claim of writing drug-free on a federal firearms form. Kathleen Buhle, his wife of twenty-four years, and Zoe Kestan, whom he met in 2017, told stories about many interactions with Hunter. They showed a family guy who slipped into addiction while still enjoying a wild party lifestyle in Hollywood and New York. As per The New York Times, Buhle spoke for only thirty minutes, but she revealed disturbing information, such as how she would search the family vehicle for signs of her husband's crack usage before letting her daughters drive it.