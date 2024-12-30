Sofia Vergara, 51, Makes Surprising Claims On Plastic Surgery

At 51, Sofia Vergara is embracing aging on her terms. Recently, she has candidly opened up about her thoughts on cosmetic procedures and self-acceptance. In an interaction with Allure, the Modern Family star opened up about her beauty philosophy, her take on plastic surgery, and why she believes in using every tool available to age gracefully.

“I believe in all of that,” Vergara said when discussing cosmetic procedures like botox, lasers, and even plastic surgery. “I feel like you have to take advantage of everything out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

From her statements, it’s clear that she might be a Botox supporter but stands strictly against filler. Vergara, who recently launched her coffee brand Dios Mio Coffee, revealed that she’s been getting Botox for years where she has focused on areas like her neck and around her eyes. However, she knows when to draw the line at fillers. She explained that they don’t align with her approach to aging at her current stage.

“At my age—51—I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done,” she explained. “I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Plastic surgery is also something Vergara sees in her future. “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she said, though her busy schedule has made it hard to find downtime for recovery. “Because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

While being totally honest with her take on Botox and filler, Vergara’s preference for using sunscreen is evident. Beyond cosmetic procedures, Vergara talked about how important it is to keep sunscreen in the daily skincare routine. This is one lesson she’s been vocal about for years. “I do think it makes a difference,” she said. “I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F-ck, why didn’t we pay attention to you?'”

Despite being in the public eye and occasionally cringing at reruns of Modern Family, Vergara is happy with how she looks and feels at this stage in her life. “I shouldn’t complain because I’m 51 and I’m still healthy, and I’m very active,” she said. “I still look in the mirror and I see someone beautiful. But sometimes it’s like, ‘Who are you?’ I’m still happy with what it is. I just learned to accept it’s not me. It’s a new me.”