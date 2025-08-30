News

Social Security Whistleblower Forced Out in Explosive DOGE Firestorm After Exposing Massive Data Dump of 300M Americans

Published on: August 30, 2025 at 9:26 AM ET

His resignation comes after filing a whistleblower complaint.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Social security whistleblower Charles Borges resigns involuntarily from his SSA’s Chief Data Officer position.
According to Charles Borges' complaint, DOGE copied sensitive data of millions of Americans. (Image Source: @onchanges/X; typocatCAv2/X)

The Social Security Administration‘s chief data officer has resigned after his whistleblower complaint against DOGE. Charles Borges has labeled this as an involuntary resignation after he called out the Department of Government Efficiency for misusing and copying sensitive information of millions of Americans.

His resignation letter says, “This involuntary resignation is the result of SSA’s actions against me, which make my duties impossible to perform legally and ethically, [and] have caused me serious attendant mental, physical, and emotional distress.”

He called his position too untenable since SSA has a potential unlawful data management system. He stated he’ll be unable to fulfill his statutory duties as the chief data officer. According to Borges’ claim, many DOGE workers copied SSA’s entire database with sensitive personal information.


The numident data contains social security numbers and names, birth dates, and addresses of millions of Americans. They copied it to a vulnerable cloud server. This move makes the government liable to reissue new Social Security numbers to millions of citizens.

So much information on a vulnerable cloud makes these people more susceptible to identity theft while also violating federal law. Furthermore, Borges shed light on the toxic work culture at SSA and said that the leadership team did not address his security concerns.

Moreover, his resignation letter disappeared in just half an hour from the recipients’ inboxes, further confirming the control and the censorship. This complaint comes in the middle of the Trump administration, which is getting accused of mishandling data.


Earlier in March, when Elon Musk was the head of DOGE, the department was accused of accessing Social Security data. So far, there’s no evidence that points towards a data breach, but Borges confirms there are certain serious risks.

He has warned about the widespread potential for identity theft, which could lead to a nationwide fallout. Many may lose their food and healthcare benefits due to the data leak.

Borges will continue to work on the Government Accountability Project to ensure cooperation with the investigation. On the other hand, SSA confirmed to the Daily Beast that they are aware of no privacy breach and that they are dedicated towards the protection of sensitive personal data.

