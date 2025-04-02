Social Security Money Hits Banks This Week—See If You’re Getting Paid on April 3

The Social Security Administration has already kicked off the April 2025 schedule of payments. Millions of Americans are in line to receive the benefits this week. The agency has already shared the full schedule for this month. The online pdf revealed that most recipients of survivor pay, retirement benefits, and SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) will get their money on one of three Wednesdays in April. The payment dates will vary depending on the receiver’s date of birth.

According to SSA, recipients born on the 1st to the 10th will be issued the payment on April 9, while those born on the 11th to the 20th will get it on April 16. Lastly, recipients who were born on the 21st to the 31st of a month will get the payments on the last Wednesday of this month, which is April 23.

Notably, this schedule will not apply to those who began receiving the benefits before May 1997. This group of recipients will be issued their survivor, SSDI, or retirement pay on Thursday, April 3, regardless of their date of birth.

The Social Security Administration has sent out the latest monthly checks for SSI beneficiaries on April 1. Although the agency is designated to pay the the Supplemental Security Income benefits on the first day of each month, this is the first time since November that they were able to actually comply with the schedule.

This delay happened because SSI payments are issued on the nearest working day if the first day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday. Due to this rule, from December to March, the agency was unable to kick off the distribution on the opening day.

According to the Social Security Administration, SSI program recipients receive an average monthly pay of $715. Eligible couples can get up to $1,450 a month, whereas the maximum an individual can claim is around $967. SSA also noted that some beneficiaries can get a supplementary payment from their states depending on where they live. States like Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and more pay and administer their own supplemental payments. You can check the full list on SSA’s official website.

Americans who receive both SSI and regular Social Security checks, the first was paid on April 1, whereas the latter will be issued on April 3. The Supplemental Security Income program is aimed at people who have little to no income or resources, and they must be over 65 or have a disability to qualify for the benefits.

The scheme currently has over 7.4 million beneficiaries across the United States. It is a need-based program rather than contribution-based. This means that unlike survivor pay, SSDI, or other Social Security benefits, SSI does not require recipients payment of Social Security taxes to be eligible.

The Social Security Administration also has a reminder for you if you need to change the ban details already provided to the agency. This can only be done by phone before April 14. After that, the only ways to update the direct deposit information will be either visiting the office in person or using two-factor authentication on the “My Social Security” online portal.