Social Security Confirms 5 Payments in April—Are You Eligible for Two?

For millions of Americans who rely on Social Security, April could bring an extra financial boost. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has planned five different payments this month, and certain beneficiaries might be eligible to receive two separate checks—one from retirement benefits and another from Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Not every recipient will qualify for both. But those who do could see that deposits are totaling up to as much as $5,180 for retirement benefits, plus an additional $967 from SSI are eligible. However, it’s important to note that even though these payments are compatible, it’s not possible to receive the maximum amount from both programs.

Who Will Receive Two Social Security Payments in April?

The April payment schedule includes four different retirement payments and one extra SSI check. Whether you receive one or two deposits depends on when you started receiving Social Security and your eligibility for SSI benefits.

Here’s the official SSA payout calendar for the month:

Payment Date Who Will Receive It? April 1 SSI recipients—those who qualify for Supplemental Security Income will receive their monthly payment on this date. April 3 Retirees who started receiving benefits before May 1997 will get their monthly retirement check. April 9 Retirees who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and have birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month. April 16 Retirees who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and have birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month. April 23 Retirees who began receiving benefits after May 1997 and have birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Since the SSI payment is scheduled for April 1, anyone who qualifies for both retirement and SSI benefits will receive two separate deposits—one at the start of the month and another would depend on their designated Social Security payday.

How Much Can You Expect to Receive?

The amount you receive from Social Security will vary based on different factors. It includes your work history, when you started collecting benefits, and whether you qualify for additional assistance.

SSA has NEVER missed a payment, and it was already operating at a 50-year low in personnel despite serving a record 73M Americans. So what Musk is doing has nothing to do with “efficiency.” It’s about sabotaging Social Security as he rigs the govt for billionaires like himself. pic.twitter.com/983kTDh2fY — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 28, 2025

Here’s what eligible recipients can expect:

SSI beneficiaries can receive a maximum payment of $1,450 if applying as an eligible couple.

Retirement beneficiaries can get up to $5,180, depending on their lifetime earnings and the age they started collecting benefits.

Disability retirees could see a maximum payment of $4,018, based on their work history and disability status.

For those who are relying on Social Security, it is important to understand the payment schedule for budgeting and financial planning.

April’s payments are locked in. If you qualify for multiple benefits, make sure to check your payment dates and expect deposits on the scheduled days. This month could bring an extra paycheck your way!