Social Security Ends Paper Checks — A New Digital Era Begins, but Not Everyone Is Ready

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has officially retired paper checks as of September 30, and the checks that are leaving in October, in a few cases, would be the last in line. From the month of November, none of the beneficiaries for any of the SSA benefits would receive the checks. This has marked a major milestone in the U.S. government’s push toward digital modernization, like several other First Nations.

The transition to electronic payments is a step toward efficiency and security. However, there are many who believe that the change is a matter of concern, and many from the older generation are unprepared for the shift.

The U.S. government has started phasing out paper checks for most programs. The change was initiated through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March and will affect recipients of benefits including Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and tax… — PBS News (@NewsHour) October 26, 2025

There are millions of Americans who rely on these monthly payments. Among these are those who may not have easy access to digital banking. For those customers, the question of the hour is what now?

The SSA has decided to discontinue paper checks as part of a broader federal initiative. The idea is to streamline operations and improve service delivery. The agency stopped issuing paper payments and now delivers benefits exclusively through electronic methods.

For these electronic payments, beneficiaries can choose between direct deposit or the Direct Express® Debit Mastercard.

Direct deposits are where funds are transferred directly into a bank account, and the Mastercard is a prepaid card that has been designed specifically for federal benefit payments.

This transition didn’t happen overnight. The SSA first made the announcement in July 2025 and therefore gave recipients plenty of time to make the switch.

SSA has released the statistic that the early campaign for opening a deposit account and making a shift to the electronic mode of payment had paid off. Only 1% of all Social Security beneficiaries, out of approximately 73 million, were still receiving physical checks at the time of the deadline.

There are several advantages of electronic payments over traditional paper checks. These benefits and advantages are for both the recipient and the government. The agency had also highlighted that the electronic fund transfer is faster and more cost-effective. These transfers are more secure as there is no chance of checks being lost in the mail.

Nick Perrine, who is the chief communications officer, gave a statement regarding the transition.

“Electronic payments offer significant advantages over paper checks, including faster access to funds, increased security, and greater convenience.”

Experts have also noted that electronic payments are more secure during crises such as natural disasters or even government shutdowns. EFTs do not have an issue of being torn or going invalid due to misreading.

Social security benefits are the lifeline of millions of Americans, and it is very important that beneficiaries get their payments on time.

Despite these advantages, not everyone is happy with the shift or is celebrating. There are several advocacy groups and social service organizations that have raised concerns about how the change may affect those without bank accounts or individuals with limited access to technology.

Therefore, the SSA recommends that beneficiaries who have not yet switched to electronic payments take these actions to avoid any interruptions to the payments.

Everyone must sign up for Direct Deposit by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount, or they can contact their bank directly.

Those who do not have a bank account must apply for a Direct Express® Debit Card. These cards do not require a bank account and allow recipients to access their benefits safely.

Recipients must contact the SSA Help Line for personalized assistance. They can also visit a local Social Security office.

Beneficiaries can also monitor and manage their payments securely by creating a “my Social Security” account online.