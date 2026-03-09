Social Security Earnings 2026: What Happens to Your Monthly Benefits if You Keep Working?

Millions of Americans rely on Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits as a key part of their retirement income. However, many people don’t know that they can continue working while receiving those payments.

Financial experts have said that working can either increase future benefits or temporarily reduce monthly checks, depending on a person’s age and earnings.

Under current Social Security rules, retirees are allowed to hold a job while collecting benefits, regardless of their age or benefit amount. Still, certain income limits apply before reaching the full retirement age, which is gradually rising for Americans born after 1960.

According to The Globe and Mail, Social Security payments are calculated using a worker’s 35 highest-earning years. If someone has fewer than 35 years of earnings on record, the system counts the missing years as zero income. Therefore, the presence of those zero-income years can lower a person’s monthly benefit.

This means working part time during retirement could increase payments later on. Minimal earnings can replace zero income while calculating a person’s Social Security payment, further boosting the final benefit amount.

Since it’s all numbers, let’s understand with an example. A retiree who claimed benefits with only 33 years of work history would have two zero-income years included in the calculation. If that person later works part time and earns about $12,000 a year, those wages could replace the zero income.

Once the additional income is counted in the formula, the individual’s benefit will rise when the agency decides the Social Security payment.

Financial planners often highlight this method as an underrated way to increase long-term retirement income. Social Security adjusts benefits annually based on earnings records. Thus, any additional qualifying income can potentially raise a worker’s lifetime payout.

On the other hand, there is a potential downside as well. If someone begins collecting Social Security before reaching full retirement age and continues to work, their benefits are subject to the earnings test.

In 2026, retirees who have not yet reached full retirement age can earn up to $24,480 per year, keeping all the benefits. But, if the earnings exceed it, the government withholds $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above the limit.

Despite these deductions, the withheld money is not permanently lost. Once retirees reach full retirement age, the SSA recalculates their benefits and increases future payments to compensate for the earlier reductions.

While many are against how the system works, it is important for people to maximize their payments while working jobs.

Experts say the rules can be a surprise to retirees who expect their full benefit each month. People who understand the system can benefit by adding more working years or replacing zero-income periods in their record. Hence, retirees will ultimately receive larger checks.

Many Americans are now concerned about retirement savings and rising living costs. Hence, financial advisers suggest them to understand Social Security’s work rules. For those who plan carefully, continuing to work in retirement could strengthen their long-term financial security rather than reduce it.