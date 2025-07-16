Social Security Checks Drop July 16—But You WON’T Receive It If This is Your Birthday

With rise in inflation, the cost of living continues to rise. In this case, Social Security remains a key source of income for millions of Americans. Therefore, it has become more important than ever to understand the social security administration’s payment schedule.

For July 2025, beneficiaries should be aware that payment dates are based on their birth dates of any month. It also depends on the type of benefit someone is claiming.

The guide given here will help explain the schedule of payments that one will receive in July. It will also tell people who are not eligible for the payment in July 2025.

The SSA distributes payments throughout the month. It majorly depends on a recipient’s birth date and the type of benefit that they receive. This system helps spread out distribution of payment and will also ensure the smooth delivery of benefits to all recipients across the country.

Payments are generally issued on Wednesdays, following this structure:

Second Wednesday: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th

Third Wednesday: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th

Fourth Wednesday: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st

It is also to be noted that those who started receiving their benefits before May 1997 or receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), for them the schedule will be different.

If you fall into one of the categories below, your payment date will be different from July 16:

Beneficiaries Born Between the 1st and 10th: These individuals received their monthly payment on July 9, 2025. It is as part of the second Wednesday distribution.

Their payment is scheduled for July 23, 2025. It is the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Individuals Who Began Receiving Benefits Before May 1997: This group was paid on July 1, 2025. This will be regardless of their birth date.

SSI Recipients: Those receiving Supplemental Security Income also received payments on July 1, 2025.

Those who began receiving their benefits after May 1997 and are either retired or disabled will receive their payments on July 16, 2025. Recipients should also have their birthday between 11th and 20th of any month.

Those who fulfill these two conditions should expect their benefits coming on this Wednesday. If the recipients already have a direct deposit set, the payments should hit their accounts in the morning.

The amount of benefits one will receive from Social Security depends on various factors. Such as your work history, age at retirement, and benefit type.

Here’s what average monthly payments look like in 2025:

Average Retirement Benefit: Between $1,900 and $2,000

Maximum Retirement Benefit (at age 70): Up to $5,108

Average SSDI (Disability Insurance): Around $1,537

Average SSI Payment: Approximately $943

It is to be noted that these figures are averages. These can vary depending on individual circumstances, including cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) and inflation-linked increases.

Those who have not received their social security payments so far must not worry and should check the schedule details once again. The distribution plan is well thought of and it ensures that SSA does not get overwhelmed. It is also important to note that if you do not receive your payments on the day of the schedule. You must wait for three days before contacting your local social security office.

Also, it would be better to set up the direct deposit of benefits into the savings account. This will ensure that you get your payments as soon as possible.