Social Security Cards to Go Digital This Summer—Here’s What Triggered the Change Under Trump

The SSA, Social Security Administration, has been looking forward to making a significant move towards modernization and introducing secure digital access to the social security numbers of the common people of the country this summer.

This initiative is significantly initiated with the motive of providing an alternative to the physical SSN card.

As per sources, this initiative will be in process in early summer 2025, and people have a “my Social Security” account will be able to view their view their SSN online, securely, via the portal of the SSA.

This particular feature is designed for those people of the United States who don’t remember their SSN cards, but will be able to access their number without the need for an in-person visit, or they can also wait for a replacement card, which will eventually arrive by mail.

“We are proud to offer this new digital solution to our account holders,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of the SSA. “This enhancement reflects our commitment to providing better service to the public while ensuring that their personal information remains secure.”

How to access your Digital SSN?

You certainly won’t limit yourself to taking the full advantage of this new feature, and to do that, you need to have an active “my Social Security” account. Once people log in to their accounts, they will be shown an option to view their SSN securely on their mobile devices.

Besides, this digital access by the organization comprises a motive to streamline the process and eventually reduce the risks and incidents of lost or stolen cards.

People are praising this move, initiated by the SSA, and this digital access is a part of the organization’s broader efforts to modernize its services.

By implementing this technology and benefiting millions of people around the country, the agency is looking forward to providing a seamless experience for the beneficiaries and is also ensuring that they have access to the SSA’s services with greater efficiency.

3 things to know: Diabetes deaths drop, Social Security cards go digital and scientists are getting a stunning new 3D view of the sun. pic.twitter.com/0oqFrOu5xE — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 30, 2025

However, it is also very important to note that despite the fact that digital access is introduced, the organization will still be continuing with the traditional methods as well, especially for those who opt for the traditional process.

Overall, the agency is committed to ensuring that every user has their preferred access to the services they need, irrespective of whatever technological advancements come.

The access of the Social Security Number (SSN) going to the virtual mode is indeed a significant move in the ongoing efforts of the SSA, for modernizing and enhance the service delivery. As mentioned, SSN aimed to improve the user experience and eventually came up with a more secure and convenient way while also safeguarding personal information.

While this new feature is being introduced, people are encouraged to explore the “my Social Security” portal and secure the benefits of the advanced digital services offered.