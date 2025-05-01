IRS and Social Security Sound Alarm on Dangerous Tax Scam Spree

As per reports, the IRS and Social Security have issued an urgent warning to millions of citizens of the United States stating that scammers are leveraging deceptive tactics to ensure that tax debts are eliminated, and these false promises are eventually targeting the personal and financial information of the taxpayers.

Scammers are representing themselves as the IRS representatives or claiming that they are coming from some fictitious government agencies and are eventually contacting the common people through calls, texts, and messages.

As per sources, they are seemingly using several scare tactics to persuade people, like threats or arrest or suspension of the social security number, and eventually pressuring them to collect their personal details or making them immediately pay.

US Social Security Scam affecting the IRS

One of the most common ways to scam people is by calling them, and scammers are not lagging in using it. Through the call, they are providing an offer to eliminate the tax debt via a nonexistent program known as “Federal Economic Recovery Policy.”

However, the positive thing in this case, the IRS has already confirmed that no such programs exist there, and neither have they requested any sort of payments by phone or threatened them with legal action that too before any prior notice by mail is also not possible from their end.

DOGE IS HACKING THE U.S. GOVERNMENT—building a ‘master database’ of our sensitive information from the IRS, Social Security, HHS, and even voter rolls. No oversight.

No safeguards.

Just a giant surveillance machine waiting to be weaponized. They claim it’s about “efficiency”… pic.twitter.com/a6F0eCYqlg — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 19, 2025

Besides, the scammers are also using emails and text messages to present themselves a legitimate and providing links are are mere fake websites and a copycat of the IRS. Clicking on these links can be harmful as they feature malicious software which are used for stealing personal information.

Warning Signs as per the IRS

There are also several other warning signs, like a request for immediate payment, that too via gift cards, wire transfers, and even cryptocurrencies are also used. Threats of arrests, as mentioned, have become common, and they are also stating about deportation, and even suspension of the social security number.

Among all, the most common way to detect these scammers is spelling or grammatical errors.

The IRS has stated that their policy doesn’t include contacting the taxpayers via email or text messages or even social media, and doesn’t even request personal or financial information, and any communication is done from them is by postal mail.

Hence, don’t fall prey to these frauds, and it is very critical to stay alert and not leak personal information to strangers. And in case you come across any type of suspicious communication, do not respond to it or click on the unknown links and contact the IRS directly via their official website or call them directly to check if the messages really authentic or not.

These scams are hugely increasing in the country, and people are advised to take these seriously and avoid falling into traps.