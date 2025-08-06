Social Security Boost and Surprise $1,702 Stimulus Coming in August—Here’s What You Need to Know

August 2025 is going to be an important month for many Americans. Especially those who rely on governmental payments for social security and other benefits for financial stability.

Social Security benefits are scheduled to hit bank accounts throughout the month . Apart from that, a new $1,702 stimulus payment is also expected for eligible recipients. With this coming in, many households will be seeing a much-needed money boost.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) follows a structured payment schedule. This is based on recipients’ birth dates. For August:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th, your payment will arrive on Wednesday, August 14.

Birthdays between the 11th and 20th will see payments on Wednesday, August 21.

Those born between the 21st and 31st will be paid on Wednesday, August 28.

However, payments of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will follow a different pattern. Because September 1 is Labor Day and a federal holiday, the SSI payments for September will arrive early. Recipients will see the amount in their bank accounts on August 29.

So there will be two payments in August and none in September.

On average, a retiree will receive $1,907 this month. However, the maximum benefit amount reaches up $4,873. This would solely depend on earnings and retirement age.

These amounts have been adjusted for inflation based on COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment ) 2025. This boosted the benefits by 2.5% that started in January.

Alongside scheduled Social Security benefits, there is a surprise for beneficiaries. A $1,702 stimulus payment is expected to be distributed to eligible Americans. The new payment aims to assist those who have been hit hardest by inflation, housing instability, and rising living costs. However, not everyone will qualify.

The stimulus is part of a targeted economic relief program. It is not a universal payment. Eligibility will depend on factors such as:

Annual income thresholds

Filing status (single vs. joint)

Number of dependents

Whether you already receive Social Security or SSI benefits

If anyone is eligible, the $1,702 payment will be directly deposited into your bank account. The deposition will be like previous stimulus checks. Those who have not opted for the direct payment yet will receive the paper checks or debit cards soon.

Beneficiaries can check their eligibility on the official IRS stimulus tracker portal or on the “Get My Payment” section of the IRS website.

For millions of Americans, especially seniors, low-income families, and disabled individuals, these payments are very important and are more than just numbers in the account. They represent stability during a very uncertain economy.

While there are no new federal stimulus checks, some states are offering targeted relief: New York: Issuing $400 inflation relief payments to eligible taxpayers.

Alaska: Distributing $1,702 through the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD).

While Social Security provides consistent monthly support, unexpected payments like the new $1,702 stimulus offer temporary relief from financial pressures such as rent increases, medical bills, or back-to-school expenses.

But experts have warned recipients to stay informed. There are scammers everywhere. They often use stimulus or Social Security announcements to play tricks on their next victims in order to gain access to their personal information.

The SSA and IRS will never call, text, or email you asking for sensitive details.