Social Security Benefits Rising in 2026: See Who Gets Increased Payments First

The year 2026 promises a good return on COLA benefits for all Social Security beneficiaries in the United States. At the moment, approximately 75 million recipients are awaiting the 2.8% COLA increase. While the imminent holiday season is already adding to the financial strain for these individuals, the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment boost will make it easier for them to reach a higher level of affordability.

The first payment of Social Security benefits in January will, on average, leave about $56 more in the pockets of retirees, particularly. This will be extremely helpful to them, since their fixed retirement income may not be sufficient to cover the rising costs of food, goods, and services. However, the first round of COLA increase will be given to Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries, about 7.5 million people across the United States of America. They will receive this boost by the end of this year, around December 31, 2025.

The maximum amount of this hiked percentage will be about $994 for an individual and $1,491 for a couple. These rates are confirmed and are even listed on Social Security’s official website under the details of the upcoming COLA rise.

Ever notice the Social Security COLA is woefully short of actual inflation? How about you change the COLA to use a more realistic formula?

Supplemental payments are usually made on the first day of each month. They are moved earlier only in rare cases when the specific date clashes with a holiday. Something similar will happen in 2026, resulting in recipients receiving two payments in December, the second corresponding to the January payment. The same trend will also hold for February, since the first day of the month is a Sunday. Thus, the beneficiaries will receive the payment by January 30.

The remaining payments will be made in three installments, based on the beneficiary’s birth date. The first payment slot will be on January 14 for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month. The next slot will be on January 21 for those whose birth dates fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month. The final payment date is set on Jan. 28, for individuals born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Unfortunately, this staggered schedule has sparked dissatisfaction among beneficiaries, who must wait a significant amount of time for their benefits to be deposited into their bank accounts. Interestingly, some senior citizen beneficiaries believe the designated 2.8 percent COLA increase would not be sufficient to keep pace with rising living costs going forward.

Yippee!! After the Social Security COLA and the increase in Medicare premiums next year, my disability check will increase from $745 mo to $753 mo.

What ever will I do with all that extra $8 a month!

In addition to adding up the COLA increase, beneficiaries are also advised to note their medical insurance premiums. These are part of the deductibles and should be excluded from the calculation. For the upcoming year 2026, recipients must note that the standard Medicare Part B premium will increase from $185 to $202.90 per month. This part B deductible will also likely increase by $26.

Meanwhile, the senior citizens and retirees are in for a different bonus in 2026. Well, we’re talking about Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, passed in July, which allocates about $ 6,000 in bonuses or tax deductions to those aged 65 or older. This senior bonus will apply to taxpayers with gross income of $75,000 or less in retirement. For older-aged couples, the income bandwidth must be $150,000 or less.

The catch for the senior bonus, however, remains uncertain. Whether living as an individual or a couple, it will only make sense for those taxpayers who opt for the standard deduction or itemize deductions based on their tax returns.