Social Security Benefits for Retirees and SSDI Halted Next Week—Here’s Why

Americans, please pay attention: the Social Security Administration has announced that no payments (or benefits) will be made between May 5 and May 12, 2025. This pause will affect all the people who fall under the SSA, including retirees, widows, individuals with disabilities (these are citizens who fall under the Social Security Disability Insurance), and veterans, who will have to wait till May 14, 2025, to receive their next benefits.

People who started getting Social Security before 1997 have already received their payments early on May 2. In addition, since June 1 falls on a Sunday, a second Supplemental Security Income (SSI) scheduled for May will be issued in advance on May 30, bringing the total number of Social Security payments this month to six.

As per sources, the Social Security office started sending out payments in February, and by March, about 1.1 million citizens had received their payments—an average of $6,710 each. Starting in April 2025, people began getting new, higher monthly payments. In addition, the date of the payment will depend on the person’s birth year.

For instance, if your birthdate falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, you would have been paid on April 9; if you were born between the 11th and 20th, you’d have been paid on April 16. If your birthday falls after the 20th of the month, you will get paid on April 23. Therefore, following this logic, here is the payment schedule for May.

May 2025 Social Security Payment Schedule