Social Security Benefits for Retirees and SSDI Halted Next Week—Here’s Why

Americans, please pay attention: the Social Security Administration has announced that no payments (or benefits) will be made between May 5 and May 12, 2025. This pause will affect all the people who fall under the SSA, including retirees, widows, individuals with disabilities (these are citizens who fall under the Social Security Disability Insurance), and veterans, who will have to wait till May 14, 2025, to receive their next benefits.
People who started getting Social Security before 1997 have already received their payments early on May 2. In addition, since June 1 falls on a Sunday, a second Supplemental Security Income (SSI) scheduled for May will be issued in advance on May 30, bringing the total number of Social Security payments this month to six.
As per sources, the Social Security office started sending out payments in February, and by March, about 1.1 million citizens had received their payments—an average of $6,710 each. Starting in April 2025, people began getting new, higher monthly payments. In addition, the date of the payment will depend on the person’s birth year.
For instance, if your birthdate falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, you would have been paid on April 9; if you were born between the 11th and 20th, you’d have been paid on April 16. If your birthday falls after the 20th of the month, you will get paid on April 23. Therefore, following this logic, here is the payment schedule for May.
May 2025 Social Security Payment Schedule
|Beneficiary Type
|Payment Date
|SSI for May
|May 1
|Retirees who started receiving benefits before 1997
|May 2
|Birthdays from 1st to 10th
|May 14
|Birthdays from 11th to 20th
|May 21
|Birthdays from 21st to 31st
|May 28
|SSI for June (paid early)
|May 30
If you do not get the social security payments on the expected date and then there’s a significant delay, do not hesitate to reach out to your bank or the SSA. Please note that all payments by the SSA will be paid by direct deposit into the official account. Therefore, be aware of online scams and fraud that may lure you into believing something else.
The Social Security Administration has also announced that it will resume debt collection on May 5, 2025. The official website notes how the SSA has decided to resume debt collection through the Treasury Offset Program. According to the official website, the decision comes after “a suspension of collections due to the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
We’ve resumed recovering debts through the Treasury Offset Program after a 5-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit today’s blog: https://t.co/FhuTGb78bG pic.twitter.com/NeImk38E5i
— Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 20, 2025
This step has been taken to ensure the sustainability of the program since a report by the 2024 Social Security Trustees Report claims that the funds that support the Social Security agenda are said to be depleted by 2033-34. For instance, as of 2024, the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund ran a deficit of $103.2 billion. This data seems concerning, as a reduction in funds would only mean a significant decrease in the benefits.
The newly implemented change was heavily blamed on the Trump administration for the inconvenience it is sure to cause seniors and disabled individuals. In 80 years.
Still, the only way to make sure that this scheme, which was founded in 1939 to collect taxes and wages, continues is through these necessary changes, which the people of America must abide by.