Planning to Claim Social Security Benefits? Here Are Top 3 Mistakes You Must Avoid!

By now, we don’t think anyone needs any introduction to the concept of Social Security, which works like a lifeline for the people of America. The body, which works as financial aid for retirees, disabled, and dependent citizens, has several policies in place that play a role in claiming their benefits.

Once a person reaches age 62, they’re eligible to start collecting Social Security benefits. While there can be advantages to delaying your claim to 70, it can help one earn greater social security benefits. 62 is ideally the age at which an average American citizen should plan out their options before collecting the benefits.

As per Nasdaq, claiming benefits sooner would naturally mean fewer benefits. Moreover, SSA explained on its website, “The maximum benefit depends on the age at which one plans to retire. For example, if an American retires at full retirement age in 2025, their maximum benefit would be $4,018.”

It further mentioned, “However, if someone retires at age 62 in 2025, their maximum benefit would be $2,831. If you retire at age 70 in 2025, your maximum benefit would be $5,108.” So, there are ways to maximise a person’s checks so they can receive a bigger amount each month, but for that, there are a few points people need to keep in mind. Read ahead to find out the top 3 major mistakes to avoid if claiming benefits properly is the goal.

Firstly, it is important to understand eligibility and how the benefits are calculated. Those turning 62, especially individuals born in 1960 or later, should calculate their retirement savings accordingly (taxes also play a role here).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt 💰 Personal Finance + Investing (@mattthemoneyguy)

Secondly, it is important to check the earnings statements to know the status of the social security benefits. This step can be done by creating an account on the SSA website and viewing an estimate of one’s future benefits as well. If someone has already filed for social security benefits, there are still ways to boost the monthly checks.

This process would require a person to first start by redoing their filing. Yes, one can undo the previous one and create a new one. All the users get one chance to do it again. So they can redo it and add more money to their account each month.

Please keep in mind that one must go through this process before the retirement age and, in case of major changes, withdraw the application and file again at a later age. These steps can be a confusing and tedious process, so it’s advised to reach out to the official authorities if you have questions or need clarification.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Security (@socialsecurity)

Thirdly, it is important to talk to a person’s significant spouse or partner (if applicable) before filing and claiming the Social Security benefits, as the decisions can impact households.

Therefore, discuss the filing plans with the significant other. Furthermore, to budget for retirement, start by summing up your monthly essentials—such as housing, car loans, insurance, and utilities. Next, consider future costs, including one-time purchases, possible inflation, groceries and utilities, travel and leisure, and so on.

Meanwhile, it is also important to keep in mind that timing plays a major role in the amount of benefits one receives. The best timing varies depending on personal financial needs and goals. However, be aware that the Trump administration has now made sure to release SSA payments to those who are deserving.

They have now made it mandatory to follow new guidelines to obtain the benefits. This rule includes moving to the platform Login.gov for all the SSA details; failing to comply with the rules can result in the revocation of future payments.

SSA has already released a warning to the current user to comply with a new change. This step will help them avoid payment suspension and even account closures in extreme cases.