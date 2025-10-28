Social Security Administration Came Up with ‘Pathetic’ 2.8% COLA Raise For Struggling Seniors— Fury Erupts as Lawmakers Get Massive Pay Bumps

The nation is drowning due to increased prices, inflation, and job loss all over. People are struggling so much that the updated COLA adjustment percent has brought no respite to anyone. Yet, Congress has made sure they do not go light-handed. There has been outrage that is growing nationwide.

Washington lawmakers have recently approved a sizable increase in salary, while the 75 million Americans who depend on Social Security will see only a modest 2.8% bump next year. More than 40 million people will go hungry due to a lack of funding for SNAP. Only those who have been making money or are able to afford groceries are the lawmakers.

“The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is one of the few inflation-adjusted programs for retirees.” said Jenn Jones while discussing the important of COLA.

BREAKING! 75 million Americans will get a 2.8 percent increase in monthly Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2026. Check our blog for more information: https://t.co/5tyMKftWyD. pic.twitter.com/X0ZZR28a2j — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) October 24, 2025

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 24. SSA has claimed that it aims to help retirees keep pace with rising prices. Yet the increase lags behind the 3% inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the very same day.

The raise has been deemed “pathetic” and “out of touch” by several critical bodies. They have argued that the gap between political privilege and retiree hardship has never been wider. People have been wondering if Washington is really prioritizing politicians’ paychecks over the well-being of its elderly citizens.

The main aim of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is to preserve the purchasing power of those who rely on Social Security benefits. COLA is often tied to inflation, and its adjustment is in line with it.

However, this year’s 2.8% increase is not enough to match real-world price hikes. Essentials like food, housing and healthcare cost far more and are usually not included while COLA is being calculated.

Mysterious Social Security 2.8 COLA Causes Life Limiting Concernhttps://t.co/WW7EGXSGMU

The way government treats social security retirees is elder abuse. They do so because it doesn’t affect the rich retirees who don’t even need social security, only those who really need it. pic.twitter.com/uoAtcGIsou — Gloria (@Swanhwid) October 27, 2025

According to the SSA, the average beneficiary will receive about $56 more per month from January 2026. These beneficiaries include Americans who receive Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

“Social Security is a promise kept,” said Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. He noted that the COLA helps ensure benefits “reflect today’s economic realities.”

Still, for millions who live on a fixed income, this promise is not something they can rely on.

For many retirees, the 2.8% rise would not be enough. An AARP poll has retirees and seniors of America who have been hoping for at least 5% adjustment to offset the skyrocketing costs of several necessities.

“I’m grateful for any increase,” said Margaret Lewis, 72, of Iowa, “but fifty-odd dollars doesn’t even cover my medication co-pays anymore.”

There has been a steady rise in healthcare costs of more than 6% this year, while groceries and utilities have continued to climb, too. Experts have warned that these conditions and the lack of balance between COLA and inflation could push older Americans into poverty.

Critics say the disparity shows misplaced priorities. “If Congress can afford raises for itself, it can certainly afford fairer benefits for retirees,” argued one advocacy group.