Social Media Wonders How Trump Became President After He Brags About Not Knowing What NATO Was

Former president Donald Trump got social media wondering how he rose to the highest office in the country after he claimed at a Florida rally that he didn't even know what NATO was, Mediaite reported. He proclaimed, “It was the first time I’d ever done this. And what? I didn’t even know what the hell NATO was too much before, but it didn’t take me long to figure it out. Like about two minutes.”

He was a President and didn’t know about NATO? I was in elementary school 50 years ago and learned about NATO. — Teasing Armitage (@CarolynLWM) July 10, 2024

Meidas Touch reporter Acyn posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter, after which social media users came to take jibes at the ex-president. "How did he even enter the White House not knowing NATO?" a user asked mockingly. "we let someone that didnt know about nato become president ..thats sad," a user commented. "How do you not know what NATO is? How do you run for president with an 8th grade education," another user slammed.

Trump didn’t even know what NATO was. That’s because he was a bankrupt businessman and TV game show host who became the first and only president elected with no government or military experience. But hypocritical Republicans want to complain about Black people getting “DEI jobs.” https://t.co/V8o0bZMHVo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 10, 2024

Another user bashed Trump's ignorance, saying, "Love how he thinks that the mere 2 minutes he spent figuring it out was somehow positive enough to outweigh the fact he, the US commander in chief, had no clue what NATO was in the first place. Maybe "What is NATO?" should be on a presidential candidate screening test..." A user chimed in with a similar take, saying, "They have weaponized ignorance and now it’s greeted with applause."

Motherfucker spent 4 years as POTUS and doesn’t “even know what the hell NATO was too much”. This is the guy millions of people want back in the White House.



We are so unserious as a nation 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/KmXMOYuoW5 — KI_Storm179 (@KI_Storm179) July 10, 2024

Some supporters of President Joe Biden contrasted Trump's rallies with Biden's. A user commented, "Seriously Democrats!!! You let the media convince you that your guy isn’t mentally capable??? While they give this guy a pass??? Get behind your candidate." Another user took a shot at Biden naysayers, saying, "Mind you, Biden is too old and senile but this is ok lol."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

Some users pointed out Trump's white privilege. "One of the key selling points as Trump as a reaction to Pres. Obama was, and remains, Trump’s profound ignorance. Obama had to be president of the Harvard Law Review. Trump still can’t tell you the difference between Medicare and Medicaid, but he’s white so here we are," a user pointed. Another user said, "We don’t need complex theory to understand how whiteness works. This is a stupid, stupid man and a large majority of white America would never accept a black person as president who was this stupid. Never! And every white American knows this to be true."

On the day when Trump was holding this rally, Biden delivered a speech to kick off the 75th anniversary NATO Summit in Washington, DC. Biden also gave NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom, per POLITICO. The speech, which started off three days of high-profile meetings in the American capital, served both a political and geopolitical test for Biden. With each speech, he must demonstrate that age is only a number and that his disastrous debate performance against Trump was an isolated occurrence. Biden must demonstrate at the summit that he can still mobilize peers to Ukraine's cause over the long term.