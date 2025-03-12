Kate Middleton is back, and fans cannot keep calm. Following her absence last year, the princess arrived at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service event. Kate smiled and looked happy and healthy alongside her husband, Prince William.

Kate has missed the annual Commonwealth Day Service for the last two years in a row after her shocking cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and a private emergency in 2023. On Commonwealth Day Service Day, which has been marked every year since 1970, representatives of Commonwealth countries offer the flags of member states for blessing.

After the service, the Commonwealth Secretary-General hosts a reception. This year’s theme for the event was ‘Together We Thrive. ‘ According to reports, all eyes were on Kate, who looked in a sleek fit. However, distinct footage from the beginning captured attention, showing Prince William whispering something into Katherine’s ear as they entered the venue.

According to lip-reading specialist Jeremy Freeman, a clip from the Commonwealth Service that has since gone viral on social media shows Kate turning to the person on her left and allegedly saying the word “Thanks.” She then appears to turn to Prince William and tells him that the celebrations are “so lovely.”

Freeman, who spoke exclusively with Tyla, claims that William responded, “Not bad, right?” Meanwhile, King Charles III also gained attention as he greeted people at the event. The 76-year-old ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022 and was diagnosed with cancer right before Kate Middleton in February 2024.

However, as of September 2024, Buckingham Palace conveyed that His Majesty’s treatment was going positively and that the treatment cycle would persist into the following year. As per The Mint, insiders told the outlet that King Charles is a workaholic who refuses to slow down. King feels energized by his work and finds preserving his routine beneficial for his mental well-being.

Moreover, Queen Camila was by his side as he moved to Australia for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) last year. However, 2025 started on a good note for the royal family, as Kate is recovering well. During a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea in January—where she received treatment—she confirmed that her cancer was now in remission.

Reports suggest that Kate’s current priority is her three kids before she slowly returns to full-fledged royal duties shortly as she continues her cancer recovery. Despite that, Kate Middleton will still attend key royal events in 2025. Meanwhile, this year also marks an important year for Kate and William, as the two could soon ascend to the throne as King Charles navigates his way through recovery.

“Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People.

Moreover, owing to the King’s rapid, he physically slows down with work. What lies in the future for the royal family remains unknown, but we can indeed feel like a better year for them after all the hardships! And come on! They deserve to relax a little and have a good time.